WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED National Weather Service Buffalo NY 913 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. Light snow will continue through midday. Snow will increase this afternoon into early this evening with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Snow will mix with light rain this evening. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph this evening. * WHERE...Niagara and Orleans counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 increase this afternoon with snowfall rates over 1 inch per hour between 1 and 5 pm. The heaviest snow will occur from the Buffalo Northtowns along and north of the Thruway toward Rochester. Snow will change to light rain this evening. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph this evening. * WHERE...Monroe, Northern Erie, and Genesee counties. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches from this afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Thursday. conditions could impact the evening commute today and the morning and evening commutes on Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Livingston, Ontario, and Allegany counties. conditions could impact the evening commute. Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather