WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

442 PM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Broome, eastern

Tioga, northern Susquehanna and northeastern Bradford Counties

through 530 PM EDT...

At 441 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Candor to near Owego to Rushville.

Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Kirkwood, Conklin, Maine,

Rush, Owego and Nanticoke.

This includes the following highway exits...

New York Interstate 81 between 1 and 8.

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 64 and 78.

Interstate 88 between 1 and 4.

Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 223 and 230.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4203 7628 4222 7644 4231 7630 4230 7629

4230 7626 4235 7624 4241 7615 4241 7594

4228 7584 4225 7584 4225 7581 4218 7574

4188 7558 4171 7612

TIME...MOT...LOC 2041Z 240DEG 35KT 4217 7635 4205 7625 4180 7612

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

