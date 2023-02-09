WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

421 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

A period of freezing rain is possible early this morning across

portions of the western Southern Tier. The freezing rain is

expected to be brief and spotty, with most areas changing quickly

to rain. Untreated roads may be slippery in a few spots early

this morning.

