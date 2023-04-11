WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 11, 2023 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 307 AM EDT Tue Apr 11 2023 ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS CANCELLED FOR THE UPPER HUDSON VALLEY... The National Weather Service in Albany has cancelled the Fire Weather Watch. However, the combination of low relative humidity and gusty winds will still result in an elevated risk for fire spread this afternoon. A Special Weather Statement will be issued for this area. The annual NY statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR THE MIDDLE HUDSON VALLEY AND THE CATSKILLS... The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 208 Middle Hudson Valley and Fire Weather Zone 209 Catskill. * Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...15 to 25 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 60s to lower 70s. * IMPACTS...Dry vegetation combined with gusty winds and low RH will promote the potential for rapid fire spread with any fires that may start. Outdoor burning is not recommended. The annual statewide burn ban in New York is in effect until May 14, where no burn permits are issued. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather