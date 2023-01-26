WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 26, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 325 AM EST Thu Jan 26 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern Warren County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer, Hamilton and Northern Fulton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down branches and result in isolated power outages, especially where there is snow and ice on trees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing rain early this morning will turn to snow today, with the greatest totals west of Piseco and Long Lake. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Saratoga, Northern Washington and Southeast Warren Counties. In Vermont, Eastern Windham County. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather