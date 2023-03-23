NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

322 AM EDT Thu Mar 23 2023

NYZ072-231500-

New York (Manhattan)-

322 AM EDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ073-231500-

Bronx-

322 AM EDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ176-231500-

Northern Queens-

322 AM EDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ178-231500-

Southern Queens-

322 AM EDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ075-231500-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

322 AM EDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs around 50. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ074-231500-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

322 AM EDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ177-231500-

Northern Nassau-

322 AM EDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ179-231500-

Southern Nassau-

322 AM EDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ078-231500-

Northwest Suffolk-

322 AM EDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ080-231500-

Southwest Suffolk-

322 AM EDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ079-231500-

Northeast Suffolk-

322 AM EDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ081-231500-

Southeast Suffolk-

322 AM EDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ071-231500-

Southern Westchester-

322 AM EDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ070-231500-

Northern Westchester-

322 AM EDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ069-231500-

Rockland-

322 AM EDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ068-231500-

Putnam-

322 AM EDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ067-231500-

Orange-

322 AM EDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance

of rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers, snow showers with a slight chance of

freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

