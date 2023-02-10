NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 11, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 311 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. Occasional gale force gusts up to 35 kts Friday morning into the early afternoon. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, Coastal waters from Provincetown MA to Chatham MA to Nantucket MA out 20 nm and Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather