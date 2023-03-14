Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, March 14, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Snow;33;NNE;2;94%

Binghamton;Snow;28;NW;12;92%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;28;NW;4;90%

Central Park;Showers;38;N;7;92%

Dansville;Flurries;30;NW;3;92%

Dunkirk;Flurries;30;NNW;7;86%

East Hampton;Showers;44;E;11;95%

Elmira;Cloudy;32;W;6;88%

Farmingdale;Showers;40;NNW;13;85%

Fort Drum;Fog;30;W;3;100%

Fulton;Flurries;33;WNW;7;91%

Glens Falls;Snow;32;N;8;93%

Islip;Showers;42;NNW;5;98%

Ithaca;Flurries;29;WNW;12;96%

Jamestown;Cloudy;27;N;12;92%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;33;NE;3;95%

Montauk;Rain;43;E;12;96%

Montgomery;Snow;32;NNW;5;95%

Monticello;Snow;31;NNW;1;99%

New York;Showers;37;N;7;91%

New York Jfk;Showers;40;NW;17;92%

New York Lga;Rain;40;NW;17;82%

Newburgh;Snow;32;N;2;93%

Niagara Falls;Flurries;28;NW;4;84%

Ogdensburg;Flurries;32;N;6;100%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;30;NNW;2;88%

Plattsburgh;Showers;33;Calm;0;91%

Poughkeepsie;Snow;33;NNW;10;91%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;31;WNW;4;91%

Rome;Snow;32;W;10;92%

Saranac Lake;Snow;32;NE;5;92%

Shirley;Rain;44;Calm;0;88%

Syracuse;Flurries;32;W;10;92%

Watertown;Flurries;32;Calm;0;95%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;28;NW;5;87%

Westhampton Beach;Rain;44;E;13;100%

White Plains;Rain;38;NNW;15;89%

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

Written By
More News