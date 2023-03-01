Skip to main content Turn off refresh
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, March 1, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;34;NW;2;82%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;27;WNW;5;74%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;29;SSW;1;89%

Central Park;Clear;37;W;6;78%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;28;Calm;0;81%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;33;SE;4;85%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;31;NW;2;93%

Elmira;Partly cloudy;28;W;3;84%

Farmingdale;Clear;33;NW;1;85%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;30;WSW;3;65%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;33;SW;3;75%

Glens Falls;Clear;25;S;5;92%

Islip;Clear;32;NW;1;99%

Ithaca;Cloudy;30;NNW;6;74%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;28;S;5;92%

Massena;Cloudy;32;SW;8;69%

Montauk;Mostly clear;38;NNW;9;85%

Montgomery;Clear;29;W;5;74%

Monticello;Clear;21;WNW;2;92%

New York;Clear;37;W;6;68%

New York Jfk;Clear;37;NW;9;72%

New York Lga;Clear;39;WNW;9;66%

Newburgh;Fog;25;NNW;1;95%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;25;SSW;2;90%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;30;SSW;7;74%

Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;28;WSW;1;86%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;34;N;5;61%

Poughkeepsie;Fog;23;Calm;0;92%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;28;SW;1;81%

Rome;Mostly clear;31;NNW;3;85%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;26;SW;6;84%

Shirley;Mostly clear;29;W;3;85%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;34;WSW;9;69%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;29;SSW;3;74%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;28;SSW;2;86%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;27;NW;5;96%

White Plains;Clear;27;WNW;5;96%

