NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, February 22, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;34;NW;3;70%

Binghamton;Clear;29;NW;8;66%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;32;W;3;67%

Central Park;Clear;41;WNW;3;59%

Dansville;Clear;32;N;3;53%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;29;SSW;3;69%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;34;NW;2;90%

Elmira;Clear;33;Calm;0;58%

Farmingdale;Clear;39;WNW;2;67%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;29;W;8;60%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;34;WNW;12;56%

Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;35;W;9;51%

Islip;Clear;36;WNW;2;86%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;31;W;12;63%

Jamestown;Mostly clear;26;WSW;5;77%

Massena;Flurries;25;WNW;17;74%

Montauk;Mostly clear;42;NW;7;78%

Montgomery;Clear;25;Calm;0;92%

Monticello;Clear;26;WNW;2;94%

New York;Clear;42;WNW;3;44%

New York Jfk;Clear;39;NNW;9;64%

New York Lga;Clear;42;NW;10;52%

Newburgh;Clear;28;NW;1;94%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;28;WSW;4;67%

Ogdensburg;Flurries;21;NW;8;79%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;31;W;3;59%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;35;WSW;5;61%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;33;WSW;7;75%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;33;W;4;65%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;34;W;14;58%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;27;WSW;10;78%

Shirley;Clear;39;W;7;64%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;35;W;10;51%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;31;W;9;66%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;28;NW;6;70%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;37;W;8;75%

White Plains;Clear;37;W;7;64%

_____

