NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 22, 2023 _____ 230 FPUS51 KBTV 230729 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 325 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023 NYZ028-231500- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 325 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023 .TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ031-231500- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 325 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ026-231500- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 325 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain likely until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ087-231500- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 325 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023 .TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ029-231500- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 325 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023 .TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely until midnight, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ027-231500- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 325 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ030-231500- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 325 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ035-231500- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 325 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023 .TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ034-231500- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 325 AM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$