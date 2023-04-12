NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023 _____ 420 FPUS51 KBTV 121042 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 639 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 NYZ028-121800- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 639 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ031-121800- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 639 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ026-121800- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 639 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ087-121800- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 639 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ029-121800- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 639 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ027-121800- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 639 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ030-121800- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 639 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ035-121800- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 639 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ034-121800- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 639 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

$$