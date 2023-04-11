NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, April 10, 2023

236 FPUS51 KBTV 110733

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

329 AM EDT Tue Apr 11 2023

NYZ028-111500-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

329 AM EDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph until midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ031-111500-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

329 AM EDT Tue Apr 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ026-111500-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

329 AM EDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ087-111500-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

329 AM EDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph until midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ029-111500-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

329 AM EDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph until midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ027-111500-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

329 AM EDT Tue Apr 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ030-111500-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

329 AM EDT Tue Apr 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ035-111500-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

329 AM EDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ034-111500-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

329 AM EDT Tue Apr 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

