NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 9, 2023 _____ 524 FPUS51 KBTV 100722 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 319 AM EDT Mon Apr 10 2023 NYZ028-101500- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 319 AM EDT Mon Apr 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ031-101500- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 319 AM EDT Mon Apr 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ026-101500- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 319 AM EDT Mon Apr 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ087-101500- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 319 AM EDT Mon Apr 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ029-101500- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 319 AM EDT Mon Apr 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ027-101500- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 319 AM EDT Mon Apr 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ030-101500- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 319 AM EDT Mon Apr 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ035-101500- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 319 AM EDT Mon Apr 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ034-101500- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 319 AM EDT Mon Apr 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather