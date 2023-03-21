NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, March 20, 2023

_____

055 FPUS51 KBTV 210713

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

310 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023

NYZ028-211500-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

310 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ031-211500-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

310 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ026-211500-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

310 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ087-211500-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

310 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ029-211500-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

310 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Light

and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ027-211500-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

310 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning,

then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ030-211500-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

310 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ035-211500-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

310 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ034-211500-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

310 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a chance of snow showers or a slight chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers until

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather