NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, March 6, 2023 _____ 330 FPUS51 KBTV 070818 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 314 AM EST Tue Mar 7 2023 NYZ028-071600- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 314 AM EST Tue Mar 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then a chance of flurries in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ031-071600- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 314 AM EST Tue Mar 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then a chance of flurries in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ026-071600- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 314 AM EST Tue Mar 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 19. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph until midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then a chance of flurries in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ087-071600- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 314 AM EST Tue Mar 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 18. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph until midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then a chance of flurries in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ029-071600- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 314 AM EST Tue Mar 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then a chance of flurries in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 18. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ027-071600- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 314 AM EST Tue Mar 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows around 19. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then a chance of flurries in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ030-071600- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 314 AM EST Tue Mar 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then a chance of flurries in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 18. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ035-071600- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 314 AM EST Tue Mar 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ034-071600- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 314 AM EST Tue Mar 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$