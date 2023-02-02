NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

_____

981 FPUS51 KBTV 020739

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

235 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

NYZ028-021500-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

235 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers likely with possible snow

squalls likely until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times until

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Much colder with lows

around 9 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 24 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 4 below.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 33 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16 below.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 41 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 8 above. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

37 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ031-021500-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

235 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers likely with possible snow

squalls likely until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times until

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Much colder with

lows around 13 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as

32 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 8 below.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 39 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20 below.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 47 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 7 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

46 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ026-021500-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

235 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers likely with possible snow

squalls likely until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times

until midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Much

colder with lows around 11 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph until midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 5 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

33 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18 below.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 33 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 33 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ087-021500-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

235 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers likely with possible snow

squalls likely until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times

until midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Much

colder with lows around 11 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 5 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

32 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17 below.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 32 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 32 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ029-021500-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

235 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers with possible snow squalls

until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times until midnight. Total

snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Much colder with lows around

13 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as

28 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 8 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 35 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20 below.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 40 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 40 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Breezy with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ027-021500-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

235 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around

an inch. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers with possible snow squalls

until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times until midnight. Total

snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Much colder with lows around

12 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until

midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as

26 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 6 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 34 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18 below.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 38 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 9 above. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 37 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ030-021500-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

235 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers with possible snow squalls

until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times until midnight. Total

snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Much colder with lows around

14 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 31 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 9 below.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 39 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 22 below.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 45 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 8 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

45 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ035-021500-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

235 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers with possible snow

squalls. Snow may be heavy at times until midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Much colder with lows around

5 below. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 20 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 1 below.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 28 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 16 below.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 39 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ034-021500-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

235 AM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with possible

snow squalls likely until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times

until midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Much colder

with lows 7 below to 13 below zero. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 26 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs 1 below to 7 below

zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 36 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20 below.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 46 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 9 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

46 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather