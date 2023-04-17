NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 16, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cold with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from

the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 50s inland.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers

overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy, cold with

highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early. Showers again late.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy, cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early. Showers again late.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers

overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers this afternoon. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers

overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows ranging from the mid

30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Accumulation ranging from little

or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch across the

higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Showers again

late. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower

50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers

overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation ranging from

little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less

across the higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the upper

30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers this afternoon. Cool with highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Accumulation ranging from little

or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the

higher terrain. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior valleys

to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Additional snow accumulation

ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around

an inch across the higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the lower 30s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs ranging

from around 50 along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 50s inland. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Showers again

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Accumulation an

inch or less. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Additional snow accumulation an

inch or less. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 30.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Showers likely

again late. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the

lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers with snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs

ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 30.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers early. Showers likely again late.

Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with

highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops

to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers this morning. A chance of showers again late. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across

the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy, cool with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops

to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of

snow showers in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops

to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers early, then showers again late.

Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 50s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers this morning. A chance of showers again late. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

50s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 50s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers this morning. A chance of showers again late. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

50s inland. West winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then a chance of showers

late. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows ranging from the

upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with a chance of

rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from around 40 on

the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Windy, cool with highs ranging from around

40 on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight.

Windy with lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers

overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the

mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on

the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

