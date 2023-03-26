NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 25, 2023

_____

434 FPUS51 KBUF 260840

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

440 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

NYZ001-262115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

440 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers early

this morning, then mostly sunny from late morning on. Very windy

with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Lows around 30. North winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

NYZ010-262115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

440 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers early, then

partly sunny. Very windy with highs ranging from around 40 along the

Lake Erie shore to the mid 40s inland. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph early, becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Lows around 30. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

NYZ002-262115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

440 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers early, then

mostly sunny. Very windy with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 15 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

NYZ011-262115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

440 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers early, then

mostly sunny. Very windy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

NYZ085-262115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

440 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers early, then

mostly sunny. Very windy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s

on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging

from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

NYZ012-262115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

440 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Very windy with

highs in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and rain in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to

the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

NYZ019-262115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

440 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph early, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and rain in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

NYZ020-262115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

440 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph early, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

NYZ021-262115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

440 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

NYZ013-262115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

440 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Very windy with

highs in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming

northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

NYZ014-262115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

440 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers early, then

mostly sunny. Very windy with highs ranging from the lower 40s on

the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper

30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around

30. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across

the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

NYZ003-262115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

440 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Very windy with

highs in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around

30. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

NYZ004-262115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

440 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers early, then

partly sunny. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around

30. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

NYZ005-262115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

440 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers early this

morning, then partly sunny from late morning on. Windy with highs

ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

40s inland. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

40s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around

30. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

NYZ006-262115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

440 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely early, then a

chance of rain and snow showers early. A chance of snow showers late

this morning. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing

across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Very

windy with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on

the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging

from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

NYZ007-262115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

440 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early this morning, then a chance

of rain and snow showers late this morning. Snow accumulation ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches

on the Tug Hill. Strong winds with highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, becoming west and

diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

NYZ008-262115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

440 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early this morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers through early afternoon. Snow

accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations

to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Windy with highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

JLA

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather