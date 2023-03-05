NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 4, 2023

778 FPUS51 KBUF 050827

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

327 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

NYZ001-052200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

327 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Highs around

40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ010-052200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

327 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then a chance of

rain and snow showers late this morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ002-052200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

327 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Highs around

40. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ011-052200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

327 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then a chance of

rain and snow showers late this morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ085-052200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

327 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow and rain in the evening, then

occasional snow overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to

25. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ012-052200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

327 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then a chance of

snow and rain showers late this morning. Highs ranging from the mid

30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ019-052200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

327 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Highs ranging from

the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior

valleys to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain and snow in the evening, then

occasional snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs

ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ020-052200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

327 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then a chance of

snow and rain showers late this morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow and rain in the evening, then

occasional snow overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ021-052200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

327 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then a

chance of snow and rain showers late this morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow with a chance of rain in the

evening, then occasional snow overnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ013-052200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

327 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then a

chance of rain and snow showers late this morning. Highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ014-052200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

327 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then a chance of

rain and snow showers late this morning. Highs ranging from the mid

30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ003-052200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

327 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then a

chance of rain and snow showers late this morning. Highs around 40.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ004-052200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

327 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then a chance of

rain and snow showers late this morning. Highs around 40. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ005-052200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

327 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then a chance of

rain and snow showers late this morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ006-052200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

327 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then a chance of

snow and rain showers from late morning on. Highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the

Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ007-052200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

327 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then a chance of

snow and rain showers through early afternoon. A chance of rain

showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ008-052200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

327 AM EST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from

the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs ranging from the

lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

