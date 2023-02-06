NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 5, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

328 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

NYZ001-062200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

328 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ010-062200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

328 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers early. Highs in the mid

30s. Light northwest winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ002-062200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

328 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ011-062200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

328 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ085-062200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

328 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers and

spotty freezing drizzle early. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to

the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers

overnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ012-062200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

328 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and spotty freezing

drizzle early. Highs in the lower 30s. Light northwest winds. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ019-062200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

328 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, rain showers and

spotty freezing drizzle early. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs

in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers with a chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ020-062200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

328 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, rain showers and

spotty freezing drizzle early. Highs in the lower 30s. Light

northwest winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

and increasing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers with a chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ021-062200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

328 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, rain showers and

spotty freezing drizzle early. Highs in the mid 30s. Light northwest

winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ013-062200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

328 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Highs in the

mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ014-062200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

328 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and spotty freezing

drizzle early. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower

40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ003-062200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

328 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ004-062200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

328 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ005-062200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

328 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain showers early. Highs in the mid 30s. Light

northwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ006-062200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

328 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and spotty freezing drizzle early, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ007-062200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

328 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and spotty freezing drizzle early, then turning mostly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Light north winds.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers in the afternoon. Very windy with highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ008-062200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

328 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers, and spotty freezing drizzle early, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Light north winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers with snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

