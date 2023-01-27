NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 26, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

324 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

NYZ001-272215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

324 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers

early this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ010-272215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

324 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow this morning, then a chance of snow

showers early this afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation an inch

or less. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning.

Little or no additional accumulation. Windy. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the morning, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Late evening lows in the upper

20s, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ002-272215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

324 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely early, then a chance of snow

showers late this morning. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ011-272215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

324 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Snow early, then a chance of snow showers late this morning.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation an inch

or less. Early evening lows in the upper 20s, then temperatures

rising into the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning.

Little or no additional accumulation. Near steady temperatures in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ085-272215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

324 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Snow early, then a chance of snow showers late this morning.

Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Windy with lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the lower 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging from

little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less

across the higher terrain. Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from around 30 inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the morning,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow and rain showers likely overnight. Late evening lows

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the

lower elevations, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ012-272215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

324 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Snow early. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs

around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

morning. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less.

Late evening lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the

mid 20s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising into

the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning.

Little or no additional accumulation. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Late

evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising into the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ019-272215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

324 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Highs in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy. Late

evening lows in the mid 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s

along the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures rising to the lower 30s

in interior valleys and to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning. Little or no

additional accumulation. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning, becoming

southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow and rain showers likely overnight. Late evening lows in

the upper 20s, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ020-272215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

324 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Highs in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Early

evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising into the lower

30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning. Little or no

additional accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely overnight.

Late evening lows in the upper 20s, then temperatures rising into

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ021-272215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

324 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less.

Late evening lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the

mid 20s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising to

around 30. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning.

Little or no additional accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ013-272215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

324 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then partly

sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from around 30 on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Early evening lows ranging from the mid

20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations,

then temperatures rising into the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ014-272215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

324 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then

partly sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from the upper 20s

on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from

around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ003-272215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

324 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers early. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ004-272215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

324 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ005-272215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

324 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Highs in the mid

30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ006-272215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

324 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers through early afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation ranging from an

inch or less across the lower elevations to around 2 inches on the

Tug Hill. Lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to

around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging from an

inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug

Hill. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

$$

NYZ007-272215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

324 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then a chance of snow showers

late. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs ranging from the upper 20s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation ranging from an

inch or less across the lower elevations to around 2 inches on the

Tug Hill. Windy with lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug

Hill to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from an

inch or less across the lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches on the Tug

Hill. Very windy with highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the

mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

$$

NYZ008-272215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

324 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow likely late this

morning. A chance of snow showers early this afternoon. Accumulation

up to 2 inches. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches.

Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from an

inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 3 inches across the

higher terrain. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s

on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows 20 to 25. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

$$

