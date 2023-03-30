NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 29, 2023

228 FPUS51 KBGM 300735

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

NYZ009-302000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Blustery with lows 15 TO 20. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ015-302000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ016-302000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ017-302000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

NYZ018-302000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Very windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

NYZ022-302000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ023-302000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ024-302000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ025-302000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ036-302000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

NYZ037-302000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ044-302000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Windy with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

NYZ045-302000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Blustery with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ046-302000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Blustery with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ055-302000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ056-302000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ057-302000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around

50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Blustery with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ062-302000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

