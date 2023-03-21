NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 20, 2023 _____ 943 FPUS51 KBGM 210735 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023 NYZ009-212000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle, freezing drizzle and flurries this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ015-212000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ016-212000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ017-212000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of freezing drizzle and flurries this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ018-212000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle, freezing drizzle and flurries this morning. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ022-212000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ023-212000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ024-212000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ025-212000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ036-212000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle, freezing drizzle and flurries this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ037-212000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle, freezing drizzle and flurries this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ044-212000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of freezing drizzle and flurries this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ045-212000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of freezing drizzle and flurries this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ046-212000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ055-212000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ056-212000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ057-212000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ NYZ062-212000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$