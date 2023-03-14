NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 13, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023

NYZ009-142000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ015-142000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery with

highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Blustery with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Blustery with highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ016-142000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Blustery with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ017-142000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Blustery with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers after midnight.

Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ018-142000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ022-142000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery with

lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ023-142000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Blustery with

highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Blustery with

lows around 20. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ024-142000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Brisk

with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ025-142000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Blustery with

highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Blustery with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ036-142000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Blustery with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ037-142000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ044-142000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Additional

snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Blustery with highs around 30.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Brisk with

lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ045-142000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ046-142000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows 15 TO 20.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ055-142000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Blustery with highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.

Brisk with lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ056-142000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Brisk with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ057-142000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches. Blustery with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows 15 TO 20.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ062-142000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

