NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 12, 2023

993 FPUS51 KBGM 130735

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

NYZ009-132000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM

EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 30.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ015-132000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain this morning, then rain

with snow likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ016-132000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Brisk

with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ017-132000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ018-132000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ022-132000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then rain and snow

likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Snow likely.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Brisk with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Brisk with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ023-132000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow likely. A slight chance of rain this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.

Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Blustery

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Areas of blowing snow. Brisk

with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ024-132000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow likely. A slight chance of rain this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Blustery

with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery

with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ025-132000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow likely. A slight chance of rain this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.

Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Blustery

with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Areas

of blowing snow. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ036-132000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM

EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely. Rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Areas

of blowing snow. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ037-132000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM

EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely with a slight chance of rain this morning, then

rain and snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow with a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ044-132000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Additional snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Brisk

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Areas

of blowing snow. Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ045-132000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM

EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Additional snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Areas

of blowing snow. Brisk with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ046-132000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM

EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Areas

of blowing snow. Brisk with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ055-132000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow likely with a slight chance of rain this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Blustery

with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Areas

of blowing snow. Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ056-132000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow likely with a slight chance of rain this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Brisk

with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Areas

of blowing snow. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ057-132000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM

EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Areas

of blowing snow. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ062-132000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM

EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Rain, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at

times. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around

30. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Brisk with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of blowing snow. Windy with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

