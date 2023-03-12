NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 11, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Snow

showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Additional snow accumulation

up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Blustery with

highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Blustery with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Blustery with

highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Blustery with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Blustery with

highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Blustery with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows around

30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Snow

showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Snow

showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Additional snow accumulation

up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Blustery with

highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Blustery with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Snow showers

likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Additional snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Blustery with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight

chance of rain showers in the evening, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Blustery with

highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Blustery with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Blustery with

highs around 30. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Blustery with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional moderate

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight

chance of rain showers in the evening, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Blustery with

highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Blustery with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Blustery with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional moderate

snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

