NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 25, 2023

_____

344 FPUS51 KBGM 260835

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023

NYZ009-262100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers with a slight

chance of freezing drizzle. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, rain

showers and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely with a chance

of freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and freezing rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ015-262100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle and

snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Additional light snow accumulation.

Blustery with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain and snow. Blustery with highs around 40. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ016-262100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers and

freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Blustery

with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ017-262100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle. A

slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight

chance of freezing drizzle in the evening, then a slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Blustery

with lows around 30. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ018-262100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle. A

slight chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Blustery with lows in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ022-262100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of freezing rain. Additional

light snow accumulation. Blustery with lows around 30. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ023-262100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Additional light snow accumulation.

Blustery with lows around 30. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain and snow. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ024-262100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows

around 30. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ025-262100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle and

snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Blustery

with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ036-262100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers with a slight

chance of freezing drizzle. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow with a chance of rain. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing

rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ037-262100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers with a slight

chance of freezing drizzle. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow with a chance of rain. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ044-262100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of freezing drizzle. A

slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight

chance of freezing drizzle in the evening, then a slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Blustery with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ045-262100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of freezing drizzle. A

slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers with a slight

chance of freezing drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing

rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ046-262100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of freezing drizzle. A slight chance of snow showers

this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers with a slight

chance of freezing drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing

rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ055-262100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle and

snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ056-262100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle and

snow showers in the evening. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ057-262100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle and

snow showers in the evening. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, a chance of snow showers and

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing

rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ062-262100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather