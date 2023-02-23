NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

NYZ033-231600-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Snow and sleet,

mainly this morning. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain in the evening. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows around 10 above. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs around 18. Temperature

falling to around 10 above in the afternoon. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

18 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs around 17. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows around zero. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 5 above.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ052-231600-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely this morning, then a

slight chance of rain, sleet and freezing rain this afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain with a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Blustery, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into

the lower 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 4 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ058-231600-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely this morning, then a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Blustery, colder with highs around 30. Temperature falling to around

18 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 6 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 8 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ065-231600-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling to

around 30 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Colder with highs around 30. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Rain likely. Light snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow likely in

the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ041-231600-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Sleet, a chance of freezing rain and snow this

morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet this

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain and rain in the evening. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around zero. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ038-231600-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely this morning, then a

slight chance of rain and freezing rain this afternoon. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain with a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Brisk, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around

18 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 3 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ032-231600-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, snow with a chance of sleet this

morning, then a chance of freezing rain, a slight chance of snow and

sleet this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening. Cloudy with

a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Colder with lows around 9 above. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder with highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 10 below. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 16 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs around 16. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows around 5 above. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Blustery and not

as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Brisk with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs around 30.

NYZ042-231600-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain. Snow and sleet this morning,

then a chance of snow with a slight chance of sleet this afternoon.

Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain with sleet likely in the

evening. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows around 16.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature

falling to around 15 in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs around 19. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ083-231600-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Sleet, snow and freezing rain this morning, then a

chance of freezing rain, sleet and snow this afternoon. Snow and

sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain, a chance of sleet and rain

in the evening. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows

around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ043-231600-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain. Snow and sleet this morning,

then a chance of sleet and snow this afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain with a chance of sleet in the

evening. Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows around 17. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 4 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs around 19. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ084-231600-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Sleet and snow this

morning, then a chance of sleet this afternoon. Little or no snow

and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain with possible freezing rain and sleet likely

in the evening. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around

10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ082-231600-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Sleet likely with possible freezing rain and snow

this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet this

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain with a chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows

around 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and blustery, cold with highs in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 6 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs around 16. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around

5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30.

NYZ039-231600-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Sleet likely with possible freezing rain and snow

this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet this

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain with a chance of rain in the

evening. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold with lows

around 18. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 3 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 9 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs around 19. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ040-231600-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely, mainly this

morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain and rain in the evening. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows around 20. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 1 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ047-231600-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with a slight chance of sleet

this morning, then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain this

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up

to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Cold with

lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Brisk, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to

around 18 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ048-231600-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely, mainly this

morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain with freezing rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Cold with lows around 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Blustery, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to

around 17 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 1 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs around 20. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ049-231600-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely this morning, then a

slight chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet this afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and brisk, cold with highs around 30.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 3 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ050-231600-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely this morning, then a

slight chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet this afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 7 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ051-231600-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely, mainly this

morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with freezing rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Cold with lows around 19. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and blustery, cold with highs in the upper

20s. Temperature falling to around 16 in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 3 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 2 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 9 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ053-231600-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely this morning, then a

slight chance of rain, sleet and freezing rain this afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain with a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ054-231600-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet, mainly this morning.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain with freezing rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Cold with lows around 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling to around 17 in the afternoon. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 14 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Colder with highs around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

NYZ060-231600-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of sleet this morning,

then a slight chance of rain and sleet this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 9 above.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ061-231600-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely this morning, then a

slight chance of rain and sleet this afternoon. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and blustery, cold with highs in the lower

30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ059-231600-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of sleet this morning,

then a slight chance of rain and sleet this afternoon. Highs around

40. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ063-231600-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with a chance of rain this

morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Breezy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and blustery, cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ064-231600-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow likely in

the morning. A chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

NYZ066-231600-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

301 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely this morning, then a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

