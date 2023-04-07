Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, April 7, 2023

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;89;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;SSW;10;78%;56%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very warm;84;71;Very warm;87;71;NW;10;57%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;72;48;Cloudy;70;53;NNE;7;49%;7%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;63;41;Plenty of sunshine;67;48;E;7;43%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds;49;41;Partly sunny;56;45;ENE;8;68%;43%;4

Anchorage, United States;Turning cloudy;35;19;Snow, mainly early;28;9;N;8;70%;100%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;84;58;Mostly sunny;81;57;SSE;7;37%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy this afternoon;51;17;Colder;36;16;NE;11;50%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;A morning shower;82;64;Sunny and pleasant;84;62;SSE;8;60%;3%;7

Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;61;45;Mostly cloudy;62;46;SSW;6;59%;6%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Some brightening;71;58;Clearing;68;53;SW;10;61%;3%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;87;59;Hot;90;62;N;13;18%;1%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;71;ESE;6;73%;43%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;92;67;Partly sunny;90;66;ESE;8;40%;3%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;92;83;Very warm;93;80;SSW;11;65%;35%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Increasingly windy;65;50;Partly sunny;63;49;E;11;58%;4%;6

Beijing, China;Sunny and breezy;61;39;Plenty of sunshine;70;46;SSW;10;17%;44%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Cold with a shower;42;37;A couple of showers;48;37;NW;4;86%;88%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and chilly;44;40;A shower or two;57;39;SE;8;69%;85%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A couple of showers;66;53;Cloudy with showers;63;51;ESE;5;78%;97%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;65;WSW;4;72%;65%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers this morning;44;37;A little rain;45;39;NW;7;85%;85%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;52;42;Cloudy;56;41;ENE;5;72%;16%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;39;Turning cloudy;56;40;ESE;6;71%;44%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Rain and drizzle;44;35;A little rain, cold;46;36;NNW;6;81%;85%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;76;60;Sunny and pleasant;77;60;ENE;7;65%;2%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;85;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;68;NE;6;74%;78%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and nice;69;40;Sunshine;65;40;NW;15;30%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy and warmer;95;62;Mostly cloudy, hot;96;73;NNE;10;31%;1%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;65;56;Clearing;66;54;SSE;15;62%;5%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;86;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;65;ESE;3;64%;62%;5

Chennai, India;Sun and some clouds;91;78;Mostly sunny;93;78;SE;9;68%;27%;12

Chicago, United States;Brilliant sunshine;47;38;Mostly sunny, milder;58;42;ESE;9;47%;0%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;ESE;7;75%;66%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;45;38;Cloudy, not as cool;56;39;SSE;7;69%;37%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine, pleasant;79;69;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;69;N;17;77%;1%;12

Dallas, United States;An afternoon shower;57;51;Low clouds;64;54;ESE;8;67%;29%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. shower or two;90;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;S;6;80%;79%;4

Delhi, India;Hot with hazy sun;90;67;Hazy and hot;92;66;WNW;7;30%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Milder with sunshine;66;39;Increasing clouds;67;38;NW;9;27%;33%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;98;76;Partly sunny;94;77;SSE;6;34%;0%;9

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;Showers around;83;75;SW;5;80%;94%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;55;39;Cloudy;56;44;SSE;12;70%;11%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;68;53;Clouds and sunshine;75;54;NNE;9;44%;27%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy this morning;66;56;Sunny and nice;68;55;NNE;12;67%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Not as warm;79;70;A little a.m. rain;72;65;N;9;81%;84%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;79;56;Partly sunny;83;59;NE;6;45%;7%;10

Havana, Cuba;Increasingly windy;87;68;Breezy in the p.m.;85;69;ENE;11;66%;27%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;49;30;Plenty of sun;42;34;NE;5;82%;12%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;95;79;Mostly sunny, warm;97;79;SE;8;52%;9%;12

Hong Kong, China;Not as warm;76;65;Clearing;72;64;ENE;8;71%;33%;10

Honolulu, United States;A shower;82;73;A few showers;83;71;ENE;12;60%;93%;9

Hyderabad, India;A shower in the p.m.;91;72;Mostly sunny;95;73;E;9;47%;7%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;92;58;Sunny and very warm;89;61;NNE;7;24%;0%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Some sun returning;50;43;Lots of sun, milder;59;48;ENE;10;67%;4%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and some clouds;91;75;A few showers;92;74;SSW;9;65%;74%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with hazy sun;93;79;A t-storm around;91;80;E;7;52%;64%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;79;57;Partly sunny;81;58;S;8;37%;30%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;68;45;Mostly sunny;69;46;NE;4;32%;2%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun and hot;95;71;Breezy in the p.m.;91;72;WNW;10;37%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Very warm;83;53;Very warm;83;52;WSW;6;33%;1%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;102;75;Plenty of sun;101;76;N;9;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;55;44;A couple of showers;55;43;WNW;6;80%;97%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;85;74;Showers around;86;75;ENE;13;67%;75%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;92;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;74;SE;6;68%;60%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy and very warm;100;77;Warm with hazy sun;101;78;SW;6;39%;0%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;93;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;NNE;5;71%;62%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;55;36;A shower in the p.m.;53;35;NE;7;64%;91%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SSW;8;80%;80%;10

Lima, Peru;High clouds;82;74;Mostly sunny;82;74;SSE;10;72%;24%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;Mostly sunny, warm;78;56;NNW;8;48%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;59;40;Clouds and sun;60;41;SE;5;56%;2%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;71;51;Some sun;70;53;SW;7;58%;3%;6

Luanda, Angola;A couple of t-storms;84;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;SSW;7;84%;73%;3

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and warm;76;47;Mostly sunny, warm;79;48;WNW;4;28%;0%;7

Male, Maldives;Showers around;91;81;Partly sunny;91;82;E;6;67%;41%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;87;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;S;4;80%;79%;3

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;91;75;Partly sunny;94;78;E;6;56%;33%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A strong t-storm;69;58;A little p.m. rain;63;50;SW;16;74%;90%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;82;52;An afternoon shower;81;54;WSW;6;37%;60%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;83;75;A shower or two;84;73;ESE;10;65%;66%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A couple of showers;55;44;A couple of showers;56;42;E;6;87%;98%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;91;80;Partly sunny;91;79;ESE;11;65%;83%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;75;55;Mostly sunny, nice;75;56;ENE;7;67%;2%;5

Montreal, Canada;Breezy and colder;35;23;Mostly sunny;40;29;WNW;9;47%;4%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;50;30;Clouding up;53;36;SE;9;61%;14%;4

Mumbai, India;Warm with hazy sun;95;82;Partly sunny;94;81;SW;9;50%;2%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;81;61;A t-storm in spots;81;60;ENE;10;62%;64%;13

New York, United States;Breezy and cooler;60;38;Periods of sun;53;38;SSW;7;32%;0%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;72;49;Mostly cloudy;71;53;SE;8;53%;26%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;45;10;Partly sunny;32;21;WSW;7;51%;27%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler with rain;64;50;An afternoon shower;63;44;WNW;13;50%;51%;8

Oslo, Norway;Milder with clearing;49;29;Partly sunny;53;31;N;6;63%;3%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, windy;35;19;Plenty of sunshine;41;23;NW;9;51%;2%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers;89;78;Windy;91;79;ESE;16;82%;64%;10

Panama City, Panama;An afternoon shower;91;71;An afternoon shower;91;72;NW;6;61%;62%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, pleasant;87;74;Partly sunny;89;74;ENE;9;63%;35%;4

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;58;40;Sun and some clouds;60;40;NE;8;61%;3%;5

Perth, Australia;Showers around;78;58;Partly sunny, nice;73;56;ESE;12;61%;3%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;97;78;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;SSE;8;48%;84%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;N;11;82%;84%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;88;68;Showers around;91;68;E;6;61%;77%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and chilly;48;38;A couple of showers;48;34;E;6;81%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;54;31;Sunny and breezy;59;30;SW;14;35%;1%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;60;46;Cloudy, rain;66;43;N;5;79%;98%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;72;48;Increasing clouds;75;53;SW;6;66%;36%;8

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;ENE;8;75%;94%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Very windy, rain;50;44;A morning shower;48;44;ESE;25;77%;61%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds limiting sun;60;40;Mostly sunny;55;35;NW;7;68%;0%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;81;73;Cloudy, p.m. rain;79;72;NW;7;83%;100%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;82;67;Clearing, very warm;80;62;SSE;9;37%;3%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;63;46;A shower and t-storm;58;40;NNE;9;77%;90%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Abundant sunshine;48;27;Plenty of sun;51;29;ENE;7;66%;2%;3

San Francisco, United States;A little a.m. rain;57;46;Clouds breaking;60;47;WNW;8;69%;1%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. shower or two;77;62;A little p.m. rain;81;64;ENE;9;65%;75%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Couple of t-storms;81;72;A couple of showers;82;72;SE;13;77%;93%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;An afternoon shower;77;63;A shower or two;77;63;N;6;65%;81%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in the p.m.;79;54;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;E;5;55%;44%;13

Santiago, Chile;Very warm;88;49;Sunny and very warm;88;50;SSW;5;31%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Afternoon showers;83;67;Showers around;84;68;E;7;77%;86%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;79;46;Mostly sunny, warm;82;50;N;6;37%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;54;44;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;48;SSE;11;72%;99%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;60;32;Plenty of sunshine;60;34;WNW;12;40%;1%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;66;46;Partly sunny;66;50;SSE;9;37%;40%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;87;76;Showers around;88;77;NNE;5;75%;94%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy, cold;46;33;A shower in the p.m.;51;38;E;6;69%;96%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;82;75;A shower or two;84;75;E;15;66%;83%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;41;33;Partly sunny, milder;50;31;NNE;8;64%;8%;3

Sydney, Australia;Severe thunderstorms;77;59;Sunshine and windy;75;58;WSW;19;57%;13%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;64;58;Breezy;72;58;E;13;51%;10%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;55;31;Plenty of sun;47;32;ENE;9;72%;9%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Breezy in the p.m.;70;53;Mainly cloudy;73;55;SSE;9;54%;44%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with some sun;68;46;Showers around;52;40;NW;13;85%;90%;2

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;79;55;Windy in the p.m.;77;61;WNW;14;14%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;61;Some brightening;78;64;N;10;54%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;61;34;Becoming cloudy;63;38;ENE;6;45%;10%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Windy, p.m. showers;69;59;Clouds, p.m. showers;65;45;NNE;13;71%;96%;2

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;43;28;Clouds and sun;42;34;NE;8;55%;4%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Showers around;64;56;Showers around;63;50;E;11;76%;78%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;66;46;Sunny and nice;71;50;SW;8;46%;4%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and milder;48;18;Breezy in the p.m.;58;28;N;12;24%;1%;5

Vancouver, Canada;A bit of rain;55;44;Chilly with rain;49;46;ESE;9;84%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and cool;51;38;Cold with rain;43;38;NNW;5;87%;93%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;101;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;95;74;NNW;9;55%;55%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;An afternoon shower;56;44;A couple of showers;56;42;ENE;4;85%;98%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Milder with rain;57;33;Still cloudy;56;41;N;6;64%;39%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy and cooler;57;52;Breezy in the p.m.;61;51;ESE;16;63%;26%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;102;77;Warm with some sun;101;77;SSW;7;48%;3%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;65;43;A t-shower in spots;59;33;E;8;52%;48%;7

