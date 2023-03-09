Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 9, 2023

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;Clouds and sun, nice;89;79;SW;9;79%;40%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very hot;98;75;Hot with high clouds;90;75;NE;10;48%;2%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy this morning;67;50;Partly sunny;68;44;WSW;11;56%;4%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;73;57;Increasingly windy;66;52;WSW;16;66%;1%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain, snow;39;37;Occasional rain;41;30;NW;10;98%;81%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and colder;34;18;Plenty of sunshine;35;10;NE;10;58%;0%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warmer with clearing;72;58;High clouds and mild;68;53;NNW;11;60%;77%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;27;9;Partly sunny;32;25;SSE;11;74%;62%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;89;71;Hot and humid;92;73;NNE;5;69%;9%;10

Athens, Greece;Some sun;65;53;A p.m. shower or two;65;56;SSW;7;66%;90%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;72;65;Downpours;73;63;SW;14;86%;88%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sunshine;77;53;Sunny and nice;75;51;NW;11;44%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;92;72;Downpours;91;72;SSE;7;74%;99%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;86;61;Partly sunny;88;59;E;10;32%;1%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;94;77;Mostly sunny;93;78;S;9;59%;2%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;65;55;Partly sunny, warm;72;58;E;10;51%;2%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;70;43;Sunny and warm;77;45;NNE;9;26%;40%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Afternoon showers;66;46;Periods of rain;56;46;SW;8;82%;100%;1

Berlin, Germany;Snow, then rain;35;33;A touch of rain;41;32;WSW;6;100%;99%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A stray p.m. t-storm;64;51;Rain;66;51;SSE;5;78%;100%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray t-shower;80;65;High clouds;83;67;SW;6;61%;44%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little p.m. rain;61;41;Clouds and sun, mild;62;43;WNW;9;66%;39%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy, p.m. rain;53;46;A little p.m. rain;50;29;NW;10;88%;97%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Turning cloudy, warm;65;42;Periods of sun, warm;66;49;SSE;6;66%;42%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A little p.m. rain;60;37;A bit of rain;61;44;WNW;6;76%;92%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny and hot;90;77;Very hot;98;76;ESE;9;45%;5%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;86;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;67;NNE;6;67%;96%;12

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;69;45;Sunny and mild;70;47;SE;7;52%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;79;59;Plenty of sunshine;82;58;NW;6;23%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy and cooler;64;58;Decreasing clouds;69;59;NNW;10;70%;26%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers around;79;66;Cloudy, p.m. showers;79;68;ENE;3;76%;95%;5

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;90;74;Turning cloudy;90;74;ESE;8;67%;4%;6

Chicago, United States;Bit of rain, snow;41;34;Snow;38;32;N;16;81%;86%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;90;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;S;7;77%;77%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A bit of snow;39;28;Bit of rain, snow;38;29;NNE;10;74%;97%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;82;65;Sunny and very warm;81;66;NNW;12;66%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Fog this morning;68;48;Partly sunny;66;56;SSE;8;59%;5%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing and hot;90;76;Sunny intervals;92;76;NE;10;60%;30%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;84;62;Plenty of sunshine;87;62;W;7;42%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Rather cloudy;51;23;Increasing clouds;58;38;SSE;8;41%;32%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny and hot;93;73;High clouds and hot;92;73;S;5;30%;3%;3

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;92;73;Afternoon showers;88;73;SSE;6;77%;100%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and snow;39;32;Cloudy and chilly;42;26;W;8;76%;5%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;64;53;Partly sunny, warm;72;54;NNE;10;46%;3%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mainly cloudy;68;58;Partly sunny;70;57;W;12;70%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with hazy sun;83;66;Warm with some sun;83;70;SSE;10;61%;11%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, nice;85;58;Cloudy;83;62;SSE;9;60%;30%;7

Havana, Cuba;A couple of showers;84;68;Increasing clouds;85;67;S;8;60%;19%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Cold;25;14;Rather cloudy;31;15;SSE;11;80%;26%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;91;71;Mostly sunny;94;72;ESE;6;50%;2%;11

Hong Kong, China;Brilliant sunshine;83;64;Mostly sunny;82;64;E;11;49%;7%;8

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun, nice;81;67;Cloudy;80;67;W;10;54%;25%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;93;64;Hazy sunshine;94;66;SE;7;34%;2%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun and warm;89;54;Hazy sun and warm;87;56;NNE;7;21%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, mild;62;54;Turning cloudy, warm;66;56;SSW;12;61%;38%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower or two;88;75;A thunderstorm;88;75;NW;8;80%;88%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy in the p.m.;86;71;Mostly sunny, nice;85;72;N;12;42%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;86;57;Sunny and very warm;87;58;NE;5;34%;3%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunlit and pleasant;67;43;Sun and some clouds;68;45;ENE;3;34%;2%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;95;67;Hot with sunshine;94;67;WNW;8;29%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Warmer with hazy sun;73;50;A p.m. t-shower;77;50;ESE;5;49%;55%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun and warm;97;68;Partly sunny;95;66;NNE;12;16%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy this morning;54;33;Cloudy;46;39;SSE;7;67%;26%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;87;73;A shower or two;85;73;NE;8;64%;71%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Hot with clearing;95;75;A shower in the a.m.;93;74;SE;6;67%;77%;8

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny and hot;93;75;Cloudy and hot;96;74;SW;6;40%;6%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;ESE;4;71%;94%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A touch of rain;56;37;A little a.m. rain;58;38;ENE;7;66%;87%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;80;A t-storm around;89;81;SSW;9;76%;50%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;80;70;Cloudy;79;71;S;6;77%;55%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;A couple of showers;67;55;Partly sunny;65;57;WSW;7;80%;30%;2

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;51;42;A shower in the a.m.;45;30;NNW;15;77%;63%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;67;51;Cooler with rain;56;53;E;7;81%;99%;1

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;88;77;Low clouds;88;77;SW;7;71%;44%;3

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;64;46;Periods of sun, nice;67;47;WSW;12;59%;8%;4

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;90;81;A t-storm around;89;81;E;14;69%;64%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;85;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;ENE;6;82%;90%;4

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;89;72;Rain and drizzle;88;70;ESE;7;60%;61%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;73;54;Clouds and sun, nice;74;53;SE;8;61%;7%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;83;52;Mostly sunny;84;51;N;6;22%;3%;10

Miami, United States;Breezy, not as warm;78;69;Sunshine and nice;81;70;SW;11;61%;25%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;32;11;Cloudy, p.m. snow;31;28;ESE;10;77%;94%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and windy;91;79;Partly sunny, windy;91;79;ENE;18;67%;26%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Very warm;83;72;Partly sunny and hot;92;71;ESE;11;56%;11%;6

Montreal, Canada;An afternoon shower;36;26;Partly sunny;35;27;NNE;6;60%;7%;4

Moscow, Russia;Snow this afternoon;30;20;A bit of a.m. snow;29;12;E;7;67%;56%;2

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;99;79;Sunny and hot;97;77;NNE;8;28%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and some clouds;84;62;Mostly sunny;85;62;NE;12;46%;34%;14

New York, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;48;33;Occasional p.m. rain;45;34;E;8;62%;99%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;70;49;Mostly sunny;74;47;ESE;9;47%;3%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;19;12;A little snow;32;19;SSW;12;67%;85%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;69;56;Hazy sun and mild;69;47;NNE;8;64%;25%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, chilly;29;9;Rather cloudy;29;11;N;2;61%;5%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Decreasing clouds;32;19;Some sun;33;24;NNE;8;67%;22%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm or two;83;78;Downpours;85;79;NNW;11;85%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;87;70;A shower in the p.m.;87;70;NNW;5;65%;62%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;87;73;Clouds and sun, nice;85;75;NE;9;71%;91%;7

Paris, France;A touch of rain;59;47;A little p.m. rain;50;35;WNW;20;78%;86%;1

Perth, Australia;Very warm;81;62;Very warm;78;64;S;12;59%;2%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny and hot;91;72;Sunny and hot;93;74;SSE;6;48%;2%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;92;75;Hot, p.m. showers;91;75;E;10;72%;90%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Hot, a p.m. shower;90;66;Mostly sunny, nice;88;67;WNW;8;58%;27%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy with rain;52;43;A bit of rain;57;37;WSW;13;65%;97%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, mild;55;33;Sunny, nice and warm;69;44;SE;9;54%;4%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Rain;60;50;Cloudy, rain;61;50;NW;5;79%;100%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Some brightening;69;53;Partly sunny;73;45;ENE;9;74%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Clearing;89;75;Showers around;89;74;E;10;69%;68%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;32;15;Sunny, but very cold;23;11;E;10;47%;0%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;31;10;Breezy in the p.m.;30;20;ESE;12;69%;66%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;91;78;A t-storm around;87;76;NW;7;72%;74%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy and very warm;87;68;A t-storm around;82;59;NNE;13;41%;42%;8

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;66;53;Showers;65;44;NNE;11;74%;92%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;24;5;Clouds limiting sun;27;5;SSE;9;63%;3%;2

San Francisco, United States;Rain;53;50;Morning downpours;53;47;WSW;18;84%;99%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in the p.m.;78;63;A stray t-shower;75;64;ENE;8;73%;66%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;85;73;Partly sunny, nice;83;69;NNE;9;59%;27%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower;75;64;Partly sunny;77;64;WNW;6;66%;72%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower or two;81;51;Mostly cloudy;75;51;SSE;9;39%;43%;5

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine, very warm;87;59;Sunny and delightful;87;61;SW;7;44%;2%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;86;68;Mostly cloudy;87;65;N;9;57%;5%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A couple of showers;64;54;Partly sunny;68;54;SSE;7;73%;44%;3

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;49;38;Rain and drizzle;46;38;S;8;76%;91%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;57;37;Hazy sun and warmer;71;44;SSE;5;47%;1%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;79;55;Partly sunny, warm;81;57;SSE;9;38%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy in the p.m.;90;77;Heavy showers;85;76;NNE;9;82%;99%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;63;43;Partly sunny, mild;61;46;ESE;4;70%;69%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;84;72;Clouds and sun;83;69;NNE;8;59%;27%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;33;23;Mostly cloudy;34;23;NNE;4;71%;66%;2

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;80;62;Breezy in the p.m.;79;66;NNE;13;58%;5%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Variable cloudiness;73;61;Warm with sunshine;80;63;ESE;17;47%;0%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;26;13;Mostly cloudy;31;14;SE;10;74%;55%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;64;50;High clouds, warmer;79;58;E;6;44%;2%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;64;42;Partly sunny;66;46;NNW;10;46%;14%;4

Tehran, Iran;Thundershowers;67;53;A shower in the a.m.;63;49;NNW;8;52%;55%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;69;50;Sunny and nice;72;53;NE;6;46%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Mostly cloudy;67;57;Rain at times;67;52;W;9;72%;100%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Clouding up;71;57;Rain and drizzle;70;48;NNE;17;59%;89%;4

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;37;29;Some afternoon snow;32;27;NNE;20;82%;95%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;75;63;Sunny and beautiful;75;57;S;11;57%;3%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warm;80;60;Increasingly windy;73;60;W;16;56%;3%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers of rain/snow;52;14;Cloudy, much colder;28;2;WNW;11;45%;9%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;50;38;Rain and drizzle;48;39;ESE;5;64%;96%;1

Vienna, Austria;Windy;60;37;Periods of sun, mild;60;40;WNW;8;65%;27%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;89;70;Partly sunny and hot;90;73;SSE;5;49%;4%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Inc. clouds;34;15;Colder, p.m. snow;27;25;ESE;13;80%;97%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Snow, then rain;32;29;A little rain;46;39;SSE;6;93%;96%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;71;64;An afternoon shower;73;57;SSW;13;75%;45%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;99;71;Partly sunny and hot;99;72;WSW;6;40%;1%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;A shower or two;49;34;Mostly sunny, mild;54;39;ENE;4;51%;15%;5

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather