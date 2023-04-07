Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, April 7, 2023

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;15;78%;56%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very warm;29;22;Very warm;31;22;NW;15;57%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;22;9;Cloudy;21;11;NNE;11;49%;7%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;17;5;Plenty of sunshine;20;9;E;11;43%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds;9;5;Partly sunny;13;7;ENE;12;68%;43%;4

Anchorage, United States;Turning cloudy;1;-7;Snow, mainly early;-2;-13;N;13;70%;100%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;29;15;Mostly sunny;27;14;SSE;11;37%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy this afternoon;11;-8;Colder;2;-9;NE;18;50%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;A morning shower;28;18;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;SSE;13;60%;3%;7

Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;16;7;Mostly cloudy;17;8;SSW;10;59%;6%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Some brightening;22;14;Clearing;20;12;SW;17;61%;3%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;31;15;Hot;32;16;N;20;18%;1%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;22;ESE;10;73%;43%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny;32;19;ESE;14;40%;3%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;33;28;Very warm;34;26;SSW;17;65%;35%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Increasingly windy;18;10;Partly sunny;17;9;E;17;58%;4%;6

Beijing, China;Sunny and breezy;16;4;Plenty of sunshine;21;8;SSW;16;17%;44%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Cold with a shower;6;3;A couple of showers;9;3;NW;7;86%;88%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and chilly;6;5;A shower or two;14;4;SE;13;69%;85%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A couple of showers;19;12;Cloudy with showers;17;11;ESE;7;78%;97%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;18;WSW;6;72%;65%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers this morning;7;3;A little rain;7;4;NW;11;85%;85%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;11;6;Cloudy;14;5;ENE;8;72%;16%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, cool;11;4;Turning cloudy;13;4;ESE;9;71%;44%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Rain and drizzle;6;2;A little rain, cold;8;2;NNW;9;81%;85%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;24;16;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;ENE;12;65%;2%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;29;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;20;NE;10;74%;78%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and nice;20;4;Sunshine;18;4;NW;23;30%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy and warmer;35;17;Mostly cloudy, hot;35;23;NNE;15;31%;1%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;19;13;Clearing;19;12;SSE;24;62%;5%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;30;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;18;ESE;5;64%;62%;5

Chennai, India;Sun and some clouds;33;26;Mostly sunny;34;25;SE;15;68%;27%;12

Chicago, United States;Brilliant sunshine;8;3;Mostly sunny, milder;14;5;ESE;14;47%;0%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;11;75%;66%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;7;4;Cloudy, not as cool;13;4;SSE;11;69%;37%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine, pleasant;26;21;Mostly sunny, breezy;26;20;N;28;77%;1%;12

Dallas, United States;An afternoon shower;14;10;Low clouds;18;12;ESE;12;67%;29%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. shower or two;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;S;10;80%;79%;4

Delhi, India;Hot with hazy sun;32;19;Hazy and hot;33;19;WNW;11;30%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Milder with sunshine;19;4;Increasing clouds;20;3;NW;14;27%;33%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;37;24;Partly sunny;35;25;SSE;10;34%;0%;9

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;Showers around;28;24;SW;7;80%;94%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;13;4;Cloudy;13;7;SSE;19;70%;11%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;20;12;Clouds and sunshine;24;12;NNE;15;44%;27%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy this morning;19;13;Sunny and nice;20;13;NNE;19;67%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Not as warm;26;21;A little a.m. rain;22;19;N;15;81%;84%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;Partly sunny;28;15;NE;10;45%;7%;10

Havana, Cuba;Increasingly windy;31;20;Breezy in the p.m.;29;21;ENE;18;66%;27%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;9;-1;Plenty of sun;5;1;NE;8;82%;12%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;35;26;Mostly sunny, warm;36;26;SE;13;52%;9%;12

Hong Kong, China;Not as warm;25;18;Clearing;22;18;ENE;13;71%;33%;10

Honolulu, United States;A shower;28;23;A few showers;28;22;ENE;20;60%;93%;9

Hyderabad, India;A shower in the p.m.;33;22;Mostly sunny;35;23;E;14;47%;7%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;34;14;Sunny and very warm;31;16;NNE;11;24%;0%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Some sun returning;10;6;Lots of sun, milder;15;9;ENE;16;67%;4%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and some clouds;33;24;A few showers;33;23;SSW;14;65%;74%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with hazy sun;34;26;A t-storm around;33;27;E;11;52%;64%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;26;14;Partly sunny;27;14;S;13;37%;30%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;20;7;Mostly sunny;21;8;NE;6;32%;2%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun and hot;35;22;Breezy in the p.m.;33;22;WNW;16;37%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Very warm;29;11;Very warm;28;11;WSW;10;33%;1%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;39;24;Plenty of sun;39;25;N;14;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;13;7;A couple of showers;13;6;WNW;9;80%;97%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;30;23;Showers around;30;24;ENE;20;67%;75%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;23;SE;9;68%;60%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy and very warm;38;25;Warm with hazy sun;38;25;SW;10;39%;0%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;NNE;7;71%;62%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;13;2;A shower in the p.m.;12;1;NE;11;64%;91%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSW;13;80%;80%;10

Lima, Peru;High clouds;28;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;SSE;16;72%;24%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;Mostly sunny, warm;26;13;NNW;12;48%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;15;4;Clouds and sun;16;5;SE;8;56%;2%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;22;10;Some sun;21;12;SW;11;58%;3%;6

Luanda, Angola;A couple of t-storms;29;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SSW;12;84%;73%;3

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and warm;24;8;Mostly sunny, warm;26;9;WNW;7;28%;0%;7

Male, Maldives;Showers around;33;27;Partly sunny;33;28;E;10;67%;41%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;S;6;80%;79%;3

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;33;24;Partly sunny;34;25;E;10;56%;33%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A strong t-storm;21;14;A little p.m. rain;17;10;SW;25;74%;90%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;11;An afternoon shower;27;12;WSW;10;37%;60%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;29;24;A shower or two;29;23;ESE;17;65%;66%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A couple of showers;13;7;A couple of showers;13;5;E;9;87%;98%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;33;26;Partly sunny;33;26;ESE;17;65%;83%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;24;13;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;ENE;11;67%;2%;5

Montreal, Canada;Breezy and colder;2;-5;Mostly sunny;5;-2;WNW;14;47%;4%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;10;-1;Clouding up;11;2;SE;14;61%;14%;4

Mumbai, India;Warm with hazy sun;35;28;Partly sunny;34;27;SW;14;50%;2%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;27;16;A t-storm in spots;27;15;ENE;17;62%;64%;13

New York, United States;Breezy and cooler;16;4;Periods of sun;12;3;SSW;11;32%;0%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;22;9;Mostly cloudy;22;12;SE;13;53%;26%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;7;-12;Partly sunny;0;-6;WSW;11;51%;27%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler with rain;18;10;An afternoon shower;17;7;WNW;21;50%;51%;8

Oslo, Norway;Milder with clearing;10;-2;Partly sunny;12;0;N;10;63%;3%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, windy;2;-7;Plenty of sunshine;5;-5;NW;14;51%;2%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers;31;26;Windy;33;26;ESE;26;82%;64%;10

Panama City, Panama;An afternoon shower;33;22;An afternoon shower;33;22;NW;10;61%;62%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, pleasant;31;23;Partly sunny;32;23;ENE;14;63%;35%;4

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;14;4;Sun and some clouds;15;5;NE;13;61%;3%;5

Perth, Australia;Showers around;26;14;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;ESE;19;61%;3%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;Mostly sunny and hot;37;25;SSE;12;48%;84%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;N;18;82%;84%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;Showers around;33;20;E;9;61%;77%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and chilly;9;3;A couple of showers;9;1;E;10;81%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;12;-1;Sunny and breezy;15;-1;SW;22;35%;1%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;16;8;Cloudy, rain;19;6;N;7;79%;98%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;22;9;Increasing clouds;24;12;SW;10;66%;36%;8

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;ENE;13;75%;94%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Very windy, rain;10;7;A morning shower;9;7;ESE;40;77%;61%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds limiting sun;16;4;Mostly sunny;13;2;NW;12;68%;0%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;27;23;Cloudy, p.m. rain;26;22;NW;11;83%;100%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;28;20;Clearing, very warm;27;16;SSE;14;37%;3%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;17;8;A shower and t-storm;14;5;NNE;14;77%;90%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Abundant sunshine;9;-3;Plenty of sun;10;-2;ENE;12;66%;2%;3

San Francisco, United States;A little a.m. rain;14;8;Clouds breaking;16;8;WNW;13;69%;1%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. shower or two;25;17;A little p.m. rain;27;18;ENE;14;65%;75%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Couple of t-storms;27;22;A couple of showers;28;22;SE;21;77%;93%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;An afternoon shower;25;17;A shower or two;25;17;N;10;65%;81%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in the p.m.;26;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;11;E;9;55%;44%;13

Santiago, Chile;Very warm;31;10;Sunny and very warm;31;10;SSW;8;31%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Afternoon showers;28;20;Showers around;29;20;E;12;77%;86%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;26;8;Mostly sunny, warm;28;10;N;10;37%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;12;7;Cloudy, p.m. rain;11;9;SSE;18;72%;99%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;15;0;Plenty of sunshine;15;1;WNW;20;40%;1%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;19;8;Partly sunny;19;10;SSE;15;37%;40%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;Showers around;31;25;NNE;8;75%;94%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy, cold;8;0;A shower in the p.m.;11;3;E;9;69%;96%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;28;24;A shower or two;29;24;E;24;66%;83%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;5;0;Partly sunny, milder;10;0;NNE;12;64%;8%;3

Sydney, Australia;Severe thunderstorms;25;15;Sunshine and windy;24;15;WSW;31;57%;13%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;18;14;Breezy;22;14;E;21;51%;10%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;13;-1;Plenty of sun;8;0;ENE;14;72%;9%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Breezy in the p.m.;21;12;Mainly cloudy;23;13;SSE;14;54%;44%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with some sun;20;8;Showers around;11;5;NW;21;85%;90%;2

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;26;13;Windy in the p.m.;25;16;WNW;22;14%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;16;Some brightening;26;18;N;17;54%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;16;1;Becoming cloudy;17;3;ENE;9;45%;10%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Windy, p.m. showers;21;15;Clouds, p.m. showers;19;7;NNE;20;71%;96%;2

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;6;-2;Clouds and sun;6;1;NE;13;55%;4%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Showers around;18;13;Showers around;17;10;E;17;76%;78%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;19;8;Sunny and nice;21;10;SW;13;46%;4%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and milder;9;-8;Breezy in the p.m.;15;-2;N;19;24%;1%;5

Vancouver, Canada;A bit of rain;13;7;Chilly with rain;10;8;ESE;14;84%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and cool;10;3;Cold with rain;6;3;NNW;8;87%;93%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;38;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;23;NNW;14;55%;55%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;An afternoon shower;14;7;A couple of showers;13;6;ENE;7;85%;98%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Milder with rain;14;1;Still cloudy;13;5;N;9;64%;39%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy and cooler;14;11;Breezy in the p.m.;16;11;ESE;26;63%;26%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;39;25;Warm with some sun;38;25;SSW;11;48%;3%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;18;6;A t-shower in spots;15;1;E;13;52%;48%;7

