Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 13, 2023

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sunshine and nice;31;26;Mostly sunny;31;27;SW;17;79%;34%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing, very warm;30;24;Very warm;30;23;NNE;13;56%;2%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Not as warm;19;11;Downpours;18;12;W;11;81%;100%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Some sun, pleasant;25;12;Windy, not as warm;18;7;WSW;22;66%;1%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Very windy, rain;15;6;A bit of rain;9;1;NW;38;74%;98%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and chilly;-3;-15;Turning cloudy, cold;-5;-12;NNE;11;62%;45%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy, warm;28;15;Decreasing clouds;24;13;WNW;15;42%;41%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;1;-12;Mostly sunny;3;-5;S;13;73%;75%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A couple of showers;30;22;ENE;12;75%;90%;7

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;13;8;Partly sunny;17;9;S;12;45%;1%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with a shower;21;15;Sunshine, pleasant;22;13;SSW;20;56%;1%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;25;15;Partly sunny;27;18;SE;17;54%;11%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;33;22;Partly sunny;35;22;SE;13;59%;6%;6

Bangalore, India;Sunny;32;18;Abundant sunshine;33;19;ESE;11;38%;1%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;32;24;Partly sunny;33;24;S;11;50%;6%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partial sunshine;19;13;Periods of sun, nice;20;10;E;15;48%;2%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;3;Windy in the p.m.;20;1;N;27;20%;44%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, milder;15;7;Breezy;19;7;SE;23;35%;26%;3

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and warmer;15;10;Afternoon rain;14;1;W;23;74%;95%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;17;10;A shower;19;9;SSE;8;73%;86%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;26;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;SSE;11;69%;90%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Becoming cloudy;14;7;Occasional rain;15;5;NW;10;70%;98%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A shower and t-storm;16;7;A little a.m. rain;9;1;W;26;69%;94%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;13;-1;Mild with some sun;17;0;ESE;14;39%;1%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Not as cool;15;5;Cloudy and warm;20;4;NNW;16;48%;96%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and hot;35;27;Some sun, very hot;36;26;E;16;51%;9%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;31;20;Some brightening;28;19;SSE;11;70%;83%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;12;4;Mostly sunny;16;8;SW;15;40%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;15;Not as warm;22;12;WNW;17;47%;27%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;24;18;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;SSE;23;70%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;30;18;Nice with some sun;31;16;SSE;6;53%;1%;9

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;33;25;Hazy sun;34;25;SE;14;65%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Snow showers, chilly;1;-6;Mostly sunny, cold;2;-4;SSE;17;60%;0%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;SW;11;80%;66%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;10;7;A little rain;8;0;W;23;76%;97%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and beautiful;27;19;Plenty of sunshine;27;19;WNW;13;66%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Cooler;15;5;A stray shower;14;7;SE;13;50%;58%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Hot with clearing;33;24;A shower in the a.m.;34;24;E;15;62%;87%;10

Delhi, India;Hot;33;19;Hazy sun and hot;32;19;WNW;12;40%;1%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;12;-1;Warmer with some sun;19;5;SW;12;31%;3%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and hot;34;22;Hot, becoming breezy;34;23;SSW;17;37%;7%;8

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;33;23;A few showers;31;22;SSE;9;74%;76%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Showery;12;0;A couple of showers;7;0;WSW;28;73%;88%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warmer;23;10;High clouds, warm;23;12;NNE;16;39%;1%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;22;12;Mostly sunny, warm;22;12;NNW;15;56%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or two;22;16;Sunny and warmer;25;18;SE;11;54%;20%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clearing;24;14;Periods of sun;24;14;SSE;14;64%;44%;12

Havana, Cuba;Warm, a p.m. shower;31;19;A morning shower;28;19;NNE;13;76%;95%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;0;-1;A little rain;5;2;SSW;26;90%;96%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;33;21;Mostly cloudy;34;23;SE;9;49%;2%;11

Hong Kong, China;Not as warm;22;16;Partly sunny;23;16;E;16;57%;13%;9

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;29;23;A few showers;29;24;SW;18;72%;96%;8

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;34;20;Hazy sunshine;36;20;SSE;13;25%;6%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;32;14;Mostly cloudy, warm;31;14;N;12;26%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy;9;5;Partly sunny;10;4;ENE;20;61%;3%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;WNW;14;81%;100%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny;30;25;S;14;52%;25%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;27;13;Mostly sunny;28;13;ESE;11;43%;11%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;19;7;Mostly cloudy, mild;20;6;NW;6;30%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;Hot with high clouds;33;21;W;14;41%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;25;12;Nice with some sun;23;11;ENE;9;52%;9%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning sunny;34;17;Mostly cloudy;36;18;N;14;10%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Milder;10;3;Windy;13;3;S;28;49%;3%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;30;24;A shower or two;31;24;E;19;66%;92%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;33;23;A t-storm around;33;23;E;10;68%;80%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny and hot;36;25;Partly sunny and hot;35;24;SSW;18;43%;2%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;31;23;Clouds and sunshine;34;23;E;6;55%;32%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;15;4;A little p.m. rain;13;3;SSW;9;73%;81%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SSW;15;76%;45%;12

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;26;22;Clouds and sun;27;22;SSE;9;77%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;19;10;Fog, then some sun;19;8;N;12;70%;1%;5

London, United Kingdom;Very windy;15;5;A shower in the p.m.;10;0;W;24;57%;55%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Variable cloudiness;18;12;Cool with rain;15;12;SSE;12;87%;100%;1

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;32;25;A shower or two;30;25;S;13;74%;85%;6

Madrid, Spain;Windy this afternoon;21;7;Partly sunny;17;3;NNE;11;46%;2%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;32;27;A morning t-storm;32;27;E;20;72%;79%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A.M. showers, cloudy;30;24;Mostly cloudy;30;24;NE;7;76%;44%;5

Manila, Philippines;A couple of showers;30;21;Decreasing clouds;33;22;E;11;57%;2%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;13;A sprinkle;29;16;SSW;15;53%;32%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;27;10;A p.m. t-storm;26;10;NW;10;36%;87%;11

Miami, United States;Very warm;31;21;An afternoon shower;27;18;NNE;17;72%;84%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Snow, rain late;3;1;Breezy in the a.m.;8;4;S;22;77%;42%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;32;26;Breezy in the p.m.;32;26;ESE;21;70%;33%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny and hot;33;23;Mostly sunny and hot;33;23;NE;16;63%;8%;7

Montreal, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;3;0;A little snow;3;0;N;23;77%;99%;1

Moscow, Russia;Increasingly windy;-1;-6;A little p.m. rain;4;1;SSW;21;82%;71%;1

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;36;27;A morning shower;36;26;W;12;45%;40%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;30;17;A stray t-shower;28;16;ENE;18;53%;68%;12

New York, United States;Breezy with rain;7;3;Snow and rain, windy;4;1;WNW;33;78%;98%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Showers, some heavy;21;11;Showers around;21;10;W;14;65%;85%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;-1;-14;Sunshine;-1;-15;S;11;65%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;13;3;Sunny and pleasant;16;5;SSW;7;45%;0%;6

Oslo, Norway;Snow, then rain late;1;-3;Partly sunny;4;-9;NW;13;64%;27%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;2;-1;A little snow;3;-4;NNW;17;81%;95%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;High clouds;31;26;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;NNW;13;71%;76%;12

Panama City, Panama;Sunny intervals;30;23;An afternoon shower;31;23;WNW;8;73%;68%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;32;22;Becoming cloudy;31;23;NE;13;64%;29%;7

Paris, France;A little a.m. rain;16;8;A little a.m. rain;10;2;NW;25;66%;67%;3

Perth, Australia;Very warm;29;16;Very warm;28;15;S;17;57%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;34;23;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;SSE;10;44%;5%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;NE;16;72%;58%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;Abundant sunshine;33;20;ESE;11;53%;29%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;15;7;Breezy, p.m. rain;13;0;WNW;25;65%;96%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;7;1;Breezy, not as cool;15;5;SSW;25;54%;39%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;17;9;Morning rain, cloudy;15;10;SE;8;79%;98%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Not as warm;21;11;Decreasing clouds;21;7;ENE;12;71%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Partly sunny;32;23;ESE;14;66%;12%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cold;-2;-8;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-10;NE;17;53%;1%;2

Riga, Latvia;A bit of p.m. snow;3;2;Rain and drizzle;9;3;S;22;83%;98%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;29;24;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;ENE;15;72%;28%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;25;17;Some sun, pleasant;29;18;SE;16;46%;27%;6

Rome, Italy;Inc. clouds;20;11;A t-storm, breezy;18;9;SSW;21;70%;91%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;-1;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;7;3;S;16;81%;91%;1

San Francisco, United States;Showers around;15;12;Very windy, rain;15;10;WSW;31;84%;99%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Downpours;25;17;A p.m. t-storm;26;17;ENE;11;71%;69%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Very warm;32;21;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;SE;13;67%;84%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray t-shower;25;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;19;SE;10;65%;58%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;21;10;Partly sunny;23;11;WNW;11;45%;42%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;28;14;Sunny and very warm;29;14;SW;11;57%;10%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;An afternoon shower;29;21;SSW;13;72%;70%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A couple of showers;18;9;Fog, then some sun;18;6;N;12;65%;2%;4

Seattle, United States;Cloudy with showers;9;3;A stray shower;10;3;N;10;65%;88%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Chilly with hazy sun;7;0;Not as cool;15;6;SSW;16;43%;11%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;15;7;Partly sunny, mild;18;10;SSW;17;48%;29%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy this morning;32;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;NNE;17;67%;78%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;11;-3;Variable cloudiness;15;-1;SE;9;51%;26%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;24;Periods of sun;29;24;E;15;67%;27%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow, then rain;4;3;A little rain;6;-2;W;13;88%;98%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;24;19;Humid with a shower;24;18;W;17;82%;53%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy, cooler;15;14;High clouds;22;15;ESE;15;72%;10%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-1;Rain and drizzle;6;2;S;30;84%;97%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, mild;21;7;High clouds and warm;23;8;NNE;10;37%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;23;11;Inc. clouds;18;9;SE;17;61%;44%;3

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy and mild;21;11;Mostly sunny, mild;21;14;S;12;44%;10%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;26;16;Cooler, a.m. showers;18;14;W;12;77%;100%;1

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;Variable cloudiness;20;9;E;8;41%;93%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Windy, rain;17;6;Decreasing clouds;13;5;SSE;14;55%;2%;5

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, some snow;2;-4;A snow shower;0;-5;NNW;36;66%;64%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;20;12;Sunshine and nice;24;16;ESE;10;60%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy;24;15;Increasingly windy;24;13;WNW;25;52%;1%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers of rain/snow;7;-14;A little snow;-6;-19;NW;23;44%;89%;1

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;10;3;A morning shower;9;4;N;10;73%;91%;2

Vienna, Austria;Not as cool;15;6;A little rain;13;4;WNW;11;70%;97%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Brief showers;28;18;Very warm;30;21;SSE;8;49%;7%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow, rain late;4;2;A little a.m. rain;10;2;SSW;24;73%;94%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of showers;10;6;Cloudy;14;2;SW;15;61%;88%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain;17;11;Turning sunny;19;11;NE;12;65%;10%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;31;22;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;W;11;61%;61%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sunshine;20;6;Turning cloudy, warm;18;8;NE;7;37%;11%;3

