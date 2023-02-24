Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 24, 2023

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SW;17;80%;64%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;34;19;Sunshine and warm;31;20;NE;11;46%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and mild;19;6;Sunny and mild;20;6;E;9;42%;2%;4

Algiers, Algeria;A little p.m. rain;16;10;Rain and drizzle;13;9;SW;31;73%;95%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain at times;9;4;Partial sunshine;7;-1;NNE;22;65%;26%;2

Anchorage, United States;Snow;0;-7;Mostly sunny;-3;-14;ESE;8;59%;18%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;14;1;Cooler with clearing;9;-1;E;16;73%;15%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasingly windy;-7;-19;Colder;-13;-18;SW;21;82%;25%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;32;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;22;ENE;11;81%;92%;8

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;17;9;Mostly sunny, nice;17;11;SSE;11;72%;3%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with rain;19;15;A morning shower;22;15;NNW;15;76%;66%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;Warm with some sun;27;13;ENE;8;28%;2%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm, an a.m. shower;34;21;An afternoon shower;34;21;SE;14;63%;64%;10

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;32;15;Hazy sunshine;33;16;E;16;27%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;Partly sunny and hot;34;21;ENE;18;43%;3%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;14;7;Cloudy;12;5;W;11;68%;44%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;8;-5;Plenty of sunshine;9;-4;SW;10;22%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Some sun, a shower;18;10;Cooler with rain;12;1;NNE;14;78%;100%;1

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. rain;4;1;Rain/snow showers;3;-2;NNW;20;85%;99%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in places;21;8;A little p.m. rain;23;5;SE;10;56%;63%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;27;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;SW;10;70%;66%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds and fog;14;6;Windy and cooler;9;0;NNW;30;59%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;6;2;Partly sunny;7;-2;NE;17;65%;3%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;9;1;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;5;WNW;18;76%;38%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A couple of showers;14;6;Cooler;10;0;NW;20;64%;44%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the p.m.;29;19;Sunshine, very warm;31;18;S;11;55%;4%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;28;19;A stray t-shower;29;19;NNE;9;65%;51%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;15;-1;Cooler;10;-2;N;19;33%;4%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with some sun;21;12;Mostly sunny;22;12;NE;10;49%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;25;16;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;SE;29;55%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;27;16;Showers around;29;15;ENE;6;67%;90%;10

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;32;21;Partly sunny;33;22;SE;13;59%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Colder;-2;-4;Not as cold;5;1;SW;14;58%;2%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Variable cloudiness;31;24;A t-storm around;30;24;SSW;13;76%;55%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;6;0;Partly sunny;2;-3;N;27;66%;20%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Winds subsiding;23;17;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;N;18;74%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;A couple of showers;8;6;Warmer, morning mist;13;11;ESE;9;82%;56%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny and hot;33;24;Hot;34;25;NE;15;59%;16%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;28;14;Hazy sunshine;30;15;NNW;9;39%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cold;3;-5;Partly sunny, milder;13;0;SSW;11;40%;3%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very warm;31;20;Hazy sun, very warm;31;19;SSW;10;51%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;SW;12;80%;79%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;11;3;Partly sunny;7;3;E;19;69%;2%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and warm;19;7;Downpours;9;3;SW;12;75%;100%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;16;10;Periods of rain;14;11;WNW;24;73%;99%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;20;17;Hazy sun;23;15;NNE;16;46%;4%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Becoming cloudy;27;14;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;16;W;10;61%;57%;12

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;29;19;Breezy in the p.m.;29;18;E;19;65%;0%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;-1;-7;Low clouds breaking;-2;-9;NNE;15;83%;29%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;34;22;Periods of sun;34;22;NE;8;44%;8%;9

Hong Kong, China;Sunny;26;13;Sunny, not as warm;22;12;NE;16;46%;6%;7

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;28;22;Rain and drizzle;28;21;ENE;28;57%;82%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun and warm;36;18;Hazy and very warm;36;17;SE;11;27%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with some sun;31;11;Clouds and sun, warm;27;13;NNW;11;25%;28%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;12;7;Increasingly windy;18;12;SW;25;63%;4%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;W;14;82%;91%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;31;21;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;N;19;45%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;30;16;Mostly sunny, warm;31;15;NE;10;39%;8%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;High clouds and mild;15;4;Cooler;11;1;SSE;9;54%;61%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;28;18;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;W;15;51%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;23;9;Clouds and sun;22;9;SE;9;54%;12%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;36;18;Sunny and hot;37;19;N;16;12%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Winds subsiding;6;3;Breezy, p.m. rain;10;2;SW;24;82%;78%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;Remaining very warm;31;23;N;15;60%;3%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A couple of t-storms;32;23;Hot;33;24;WNW;10;65%;44%;10

Kolkata, India;Hazy and hot;33;23;Hot with hazy sun;34;21;SSW;13;52%;1%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. shower or two;32;24;Some brightening;34;24;SSE;7;63%;30%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief p.m. showers;15;4;A shower in the p.m.;18;3;NNE;10;58%;65%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;31;27;Humid with some sun;31;27;SW;14;77%;14%;11

Lima, Peru;High clouds;26;21;High clouds;25;21;SSE;14;82%;35%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers around;13;6;A couple of showers;13;7;W;11;83%;97%;1

London, United Kingdom;An afternoon shower;10;3;Breezy in the p.m.;8;3;NNE;19;65%;6%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Windy with downpours;11;8;Rain and a t-storm;10;4;E;12;81%;99%;1

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;31;25;Decreasing clouds;31;25;SW;10;75%;35%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, cool;10;-3;A shower in spots;9;-2;WNW;8;60%;58%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;26;Clearing;31;26;NE;20;71%;30%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;N;6;84%;88%;5

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, pleasant;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ENE;10;62%;54%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;33;23;A little p.m. rain;31;15;SW;20;39%;94%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sunshine;28;9;Partly sunny, nice;27;9;SW;12;34%;1%;9

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny;27;19;E;14;65%;2%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;3;1;Snow and rain;2;-3;W;12;95%;99%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;31;25;Partly sunny, breezy;32;25;E;25;65%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;19;NNE;12;77%;57%;4

Montreal, Canada;Cold;-10;-19;A bit of snow;-13;-15;ENE;7;57%;74%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mainly cloudy;-3;-4;A bit of a.m. snow;2;1;S;12;91%;88%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;35;24;Hazy sunshine;35;23;NNW;13;30%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning cloudy;30;16;Increasing clouds;29;15;NE;16;45%;33%;10

New York, United States;Turning sunny, windy;6;-6;A little snow;1;-1;WSW;12;57%;69%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;An afternoon shower;19;7;Mostly sunny;19;7;WNW;11;66%;1%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;3;-10;Breezy in the p.m.;-7;-17;SW;17;71%;14%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy with showers;7;4;Breezy;9;1;N;23;53%;26%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;3;-4;Partly sunny;2;-6;NNW;16;61%;3%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Frigid;-12;-23;A bit of snow;-13;-17;E;9;73%;86%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Breezy this morning;31;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;ESE;18;79%;74%;12

Panama City, Panama;A morning shower;31;22;Some sun, a shower;31;22;NNW;14;61%;50%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;29;22;A shower or two;28;23;ENE;12;83%;78%;3

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;10;3;Clouds and sunshine;8;-1;NNE;18;66%;3%;3

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;30;19;Breezy in the p.m.;32;21;SE;19;32%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy, hot;33;22;Very warm;32;23;ENE;21;44%;5%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;N;18;74%;95%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny and hot;33;18;Sunny and hot;33;19;ESE;11;48%;4%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;10;2;Showers of rain/snow;4;-2;NW;25;67%;97%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;5;-7;Plenty of sunshine;5;-8;NNW;20;29%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;19;9;A little p.m. rain;20;10;N;9;68%;77%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;15;7;Occasional rain;17;11;SW;18;71%;97%;3

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;A t-storm around;31;23;ENE;12;70%;76%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sunshine;7;5;A bit of rain;7;6;SSE;27;91%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and snow shower;2;0;A little snow;2;-4;NNE;11;93%;99%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;31;25;Mostly sunny and hot;33;25;WNW;10;62%;41%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;27;15;Very warm;30;17;SE;20;24%;1%;7

Rome, Italy;Low clouds and fog;17;9;Afternoon rain;19;11;SSE;17;69%;98%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;-1;-5;Clouds and sun;-2;-6;N;12;79%;32%;2

San Francisco, United States;A couple of showers;9;4;Mostly cloudy;10;7;SSW;11;77%;44%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Winds subsiding;27;19;Winds subsiding;28;17;ENE;26;47%;1%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;30;23;A shower or two;28;22;ENE;24;69%;60%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine and nice;27;18;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;WNW;12;46%;5%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;9;Nice with sunshine;26;9;SSW;14;28%;10%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;31;15;Sunshine, very warm;31;16;SW;11;41%;8%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;A passing shower;31;20;N;17;61%;80%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;An afternoon shower;12;2;Mostly cloudy;11;5;SE;8;79%;89%;1

Seattle, United States;Cold with sunshine;3;-4;Clearing;6;2;S;11;53%;74%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;9;-5;Cooler with clearing;6;-6;WNW;12;31%;4%;1

Shanghai, China;Rather cloudy;10;4;Sunny and chilly;9;2;N;18;53%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Hot;32;26;A shower in the p.m.;34;25;NNE;18;63%;69%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mild with some sun;15;4;Mostly cloudy;16;6;SSE;9;62%;4%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;28;23;Nice with sunshine;28;23;ENE;18;64%;55%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;0;-3;Snow showers, breezy;0;-4;N;24;76%;84%;0

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;25;17;Breezy in the p.m.;26;19;N;21;65%;3%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;A few showers;16;11;Mostly cloudy, cool;15;10;NE;15;80%;26%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;0;-3;A little snow;-1;-5;NE;22;88%;96%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and mild;18;1;Colder, morning snow;3;-4;NNW;9;88%;76%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;8;-1;Cloudy;8;1;WNW;10;66%;1%;2

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;16;2;Sunny and cooler;12;6;W;15;51%;3%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;20;10;Mostly sunny;19;11;NNE;10;63%;3%;5

Tirana, Albania;Nice with sunshine;19;7;Periods of sun, mild;21;13;SE;10;50%;44%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A few showers;12;6;Cloudy and cooler;10;1;N;18;47%;25%;1

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;-6;-11;Some morning snow;-3;-5;SW;12;83%;78%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;24;17;Partly sunny, warm;26;14;W;20;33%;44%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy, warm;26;13;Showers around;19;10;WNW;14;65%;77%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sun;-2;-16;Plenty of sunshine;2;-13;ESE;11;61%;1%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy, cold;2;-3;An afternoon shower;3;1;ENE;9;66%;96%;1

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;15;4;Winds subsiding;8;-1;NW;26;63%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;33;20;Sunny and not as hot;29;17;E;20;44%;3%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers of rain/snow;3;-1;A little snow;1;-4;NNW;9;93%;99%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;7;3;Rain/snow showers;4;-1;WNW;15;91%;99%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;16;15;An afternoon shower;19;15;SSE;26;75%;95%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;36;20;Warm with sunshine;36;21;SSW;11;45%;2%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;8;-6;Mostly cloudy;6;-3;NW;5;42%;0%;4

