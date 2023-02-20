Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 20, 2023

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;33;26;Mostly sunny;33;27;SSW;16;76%;17%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy this morning;23;18;Some sun;24;18;WNW;16;61%;0%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and nice;17;6;Lots of sun, mild;19;4;W;12;65%;2%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;19;9;Mostly sunny;21;11;WSW;12;48%;2%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy this morning;10;8;Mostly cloudy;11;5;SSW;16;85%;23%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but cold;-5;-13;Mostly sunny, cold;-7;-9;E;8;80%;72%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;19;5;Sunny and very warm;22;4;N;11;35%;25%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Afternoon snow;-2;-5;Low clouds;0;-4;SSE;16;75%;33%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;19;Mostly sunny;33;21;NE;10;56%;5%;11

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, mild;19;6;Sunny and pleasant;18;9;SSE;10;56%;1%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;23;16;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;SW;10;70%;44%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;23;7;Sunny and nice;23;7;NW;10;29%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;33;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;22;SE;14;69%;73%;7

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;32;15;Hazy sun;33;16;E;12;35%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds breaking;33;23;Partly sunny and hot;34;23;S;12;52%;2%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;17;8;Partly sunny;17;9;SW;14;66%;50%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;6;-5;Mostly cloudy;5;-4;SE;9;34%;44%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Inc. clouds;13;5;Clouds and sun, warm;17;5;SW;10;60%;3%;2

Berlin, Germany;Breezy with a shower;10;8;A shower or two;11;6;WNW;18;86%;97%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;8;A little p.m. rain;18;9;SW;9;75%;82%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;SE;11;68%;67%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy in the p.m.;14;6;Winds subsiding;15;4;WNW;24;61%;11%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;12;6;Mostly cloudy;11;4;S;10;83%;6%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and cooler;10;3;Increasingly windy;18;3;WSW;25;57%;7%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;12;5;Partly sunny, mild;16;3;W;18;64%;14%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;Sunny and delightful;30;21;E;17;58%;2%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Very warm;29;20;A morning t-storm;29;20;NNE;12;68%;65%;9

Busan, South Korea;Lots of sun, cooler;8;-2;Partly sunny;7;1;N;13;29%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;Nice with some sun;21;11;NNE;12;55%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;19;13;Decreasing clouds;19;15;SSE;12;61%;3%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;28;14;A shower in the p.m.;29;16;ENE;5;58%;56%;10

Chennai, India;Hazy sun;33;22;Hazy sunshine;33;22;E;11;63%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Periods of sunshine;7;-3;Colder;3;0;E;19;48%;27%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;24;Nice with some sun;30;23;NE;13;74%;27%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Breezy with a shower;9;5;Cloudy;9;2;NW;19;72%;44%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;25;18;Breezy in the p.m.;24;19;N;21;67%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Breezy and very warm;26;16;Very warm;29;19;S;20;42%;45%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;32;24;Partly sunny;33;24;NE;15;62%;20%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;32;17;Hazy sun and warm;31;17;W;9;41%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;11;-1;Partly sunny;12;-8;NNE;12;43%;74%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Brilliant sunshine;30;19;Hazy and very warm;31;20;SSW;10;55%;3%;6

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;SSE;9;80%;88%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;14;8;Mostly cloudy;13;3;W;19;76%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, mild;16;4;Sunny, nice and warm;18;7;NNE;17;38%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;An afternoon shower;18;13;Partly sunny, nice;19;12;WNW;12;76%;3%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;24;16;Cloudy;24;18;SE;14;67%;27%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;17;A t-storm around;27;17;S;8;66%;55%;11

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;Partly sunny;29;19;ESE;10;67%;1%;6

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;-2;-7;Cloudy and cold;-5;-12;NNE;12;77%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;24;Clouds and sun;35;23;ESE;8;46%;13%;5

Hong Kong, China;Cooler;22;15;Sunny;20;13;E;18;53%;2%;7

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;27;23;A couple of showers;28;22;ENE;15;69%;97%;2

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;34;18;Hot with hazy sun;36;18;ESE;10;35%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as warm;26;10;Sunny and nice;25;10;NNE;11;47%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler with clearing;10;4;Breezy in the p.m.;16;7;WSW;21;62%;1%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;W;18;82%;96%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;31;22;Partly sunny;30;22;N;13;49%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;26;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;SE;12;39%;3%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Brilliant sunshine;12;-2;Plenty of sunshine;10;-2;SW;5;50%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;31;19;Hazy and very warm;31;20;W;12;57%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Increasing clouds;23;11;Hazy sun;25;11;SW;9;52%;10%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny and hot;35;18;Partly sunny and hot;36;19;NNW;17;27%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Winds subsiding;4;1;A couple of showers;7;-4;NW;32;76%;97%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief a.m. showers;29;23;Breezy in the p.m.;31;23;NNE;19;62%;26%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny and hot;33;23;A morning t-storm;34;24;SW;10;65%;81%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun and hot;32;23;Hazy sun and hot;34;24;SSW;12;61%;0%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy p.m. showers;32;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;ESE;7;73%;95%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;14;3;A few showers;13;3;ENE;11;67%;99%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny, nice;32;26;SW;13;76%;6%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;26;22;Nice with some sun;26;22;SSE;12;79%;44%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, a shower;19;9;Mostly sunny;17;9;NNW;10;81%;16%;4

London, United Kingdom;Clearing;14;7;Mostly cloudy;13;6;SSW;10;75%;30%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;22;9;Not as warm;18;6;WSW;12;59%;85%;2

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;30;25;A t-storm around;30;25;S;14;74%;55%;5

Madrid, Spain;Clouding up, mild;20;6;Partly sunny;17;4;WSW;6;62%;44%;4

Male, Maldives;Clouds breaking;31;26;Brief a.m. showers;32;27;N;19;72%;83%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;27;23;A t-storm around;28;23;NE;8;82%;64%;3

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;Mostly cloudy;30;23;ESE;9;67%;34%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Not as warm;27;17;Breezy, not as warm;22;13;SE;25;53%;1%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly cloudy;28;11;Sunshine;28;9;SSW;11;24%;2%;8

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny;28;20;S;15;71%;4%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Snow showers;2;1;A little snow;2;-8;NNW;28;87%;91%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, windy;31;24;Sunny and windy;31;24;ENE;27;61%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;28;15;Breezy in the p.m.;28;17;ENE;18;63%;2%;9

Montreal, Canada;Showers of rain/snow;5;-11;Colder, p.m. snow;-2;-9;WSW;16;61%;91%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-7;-15;Colder;-9;-17;NNW;15;87%;36%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;33;24;Hazy and less humid;33;23;NNW;13;43%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy this morning;28;16;Mostly sunny;29;15;NE;16;37%;5%;13

New York, United States;Breezy;15;5;Occasional a.m. rain;9;2;WNW;14;70%;84%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;17;6;Sunshine, pleasant;19;7;WSW;11;66%;26%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;-8;-12;Snow;-2;-8;S;14;69%;88%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief a.m. showers;10;2;Chilly with sunshine;8;0;N;20;52%;2%;4

Oslo, Norway;Some sun, a shower;7;0;Cloudy;4;-2;SE;9;70%;75%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snow showers, breezy;4;-13;A little snow;-4;-12;W;17;76%;95%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;29;25;A.M. showers, cloudy;28;25;NNW;16;81%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;Mostly sunny;33;22;Mostly sunny;33;22;NNW;12;58%;2%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sunny intervals;29;22;Overcast, a shower;29;23;NE;12;74%;91%;3

Paris, France;Partly sunny;13;2;Fog, then some sun;14;7;SSE;7;71%;60%;2

Perth, Australia;Hot;38;22;Very warm;29;17;SSW;21;68%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny intervals, hot;32;24;Partly sunny and hot;33;23;S;13;50%;10%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;N;16;77%;92%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;Sunshine;32;19;E;11;54%;2%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;12;7;A shower in places;14;3;WSW;22;65%;55%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and breezy;1;-9;Mainly cloudy;3;-11;SW;12;34%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Couple of t-storms;18;10;Heavy p.m. showers;17;10;NNW;9;80%;96%;4

Rabat, Morocco;An afternoon shower;24;11;Mostly sunny;22;9;ENE;11;69%;26%;4

Recife, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;Variable cloudiness;32;25;SE;18;66%;60%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A morning flurry;3;-2;Decreasing clouds;2;-4;NW;13;81%;26%;1

Riga, Latvia;Snow showers;3;-1;Breezy in the a.m.;0;-9;NE;20;77%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Inc. clouds;31;24;Sunny and very warm;33;25;W;10;65%;64%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;21;10;High clouds, warmer;28;12;SSE;11;20%;0%;3

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;17;6;Low clouds and fog;17;7;NNE;10;75%;27%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, flurries;-4;-11;Colder;-8;-14;NNE;16;73%;8%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;16;9;Windy;13;6;NW;38;66%;73%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Winds subsiding;28;18;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;17;ENE;21;46%;8%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;Partly sunny, breezy;29;22;ESE;22;62%;26%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Some sun;27;18;Clouds and sun, nice;25;16;SSW;11;55%;30%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;29;5;Nice with some sun;26;6;NE;9;17%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;Hot with sunshine;34;15;Hot with sunshine;33;14;SSW;11;32%;3%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;NNE;13;69%;27%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower in places;20;9;A couple of showers;18;8;NW;9;75%;88%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;9;4;A couple of showers;8;2;NNW;10;75%;95%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;3;-7;Mostly sunny;4;-8;WSW;5;32%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;11;4;Cloudy and chilly;7;4;N;17;57%;33%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;29;25;A few showers;31;24;NNE;15;70%;77%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Windy;13;-1;Partly sunny;19;3;W;9;56%;3%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;27;22;Partial sunshine;28;23;ENE;21;66%;44%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow showers;5;-2;Cloudy, snow showers;1;-7;N;11;81%;79%;0

Sydney, Australia;Very warm;30;22;Humid, p.m. showers;28;20;SSE;19;72%;100%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming very windy;16;12;Breezy;16;13;E;24;70%;19%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Afternoon flurries;0;-5;Cloudy and colder;-4;-8;E;16;86%;55%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouding up, mild;16;6;Mostly sunny;21;8;ENE;9;39%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;12;2;Windy and cooler;8;1;NNW;29;55%;42%;2

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;17;5;Windy in the p.m.;15;5;WNW;20;25%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;21;11;Areas of low clouds;19;9;NE;10;60%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;19;3;Partly sunny;19;4;E;7;54%;7%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Showers around;7;2;Windy;9;0;N;36;32%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;5;-1;Some morning snow;5;-4;WNW;27;68%;85%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;Sunny;20;9;ESE;9;54%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Hazy sun;20;9;Warm with hazy sun;23;8;SW;8;51%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun and clouds;-2;-18;Mostly cloudy;-2;-20;ESE;13;65%;10%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;5;Cloudy with a shower;7;0;NE;9;75%;85%;1

Vienna, Austria;Breezy;13;7;Breezy in the a.m.;15;4;WNW;22;62%;8%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Not as hot;30;18;Sunny and warmer;30;19;ESE;9;47%;4%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow showers;3;1;A snow shower;3;-6;NNW;30;83%;92%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow and rain;8;5;Windy with a shower;9;2;WNW;32;69%;73%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;23;18;Mostly sunny, windy;24;19;N;35;73%;5%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;35;19;Turning sunny, hot;35;19;W;8;42%;1%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, mild;9;1;Showers of rain/snow;6;-2;E;9;65%;81%;2

