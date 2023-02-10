WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 10, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 531 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023 ...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING BEFORE 700 AM... Patchy dense fog remains early this morning in parts of the region. Visibilities will rapidly fluctuate in and out of the patches of dense fog. The localized dense fog will result in localized reductions in visibility down to a half mile or less. Motorists should proceed with extra caution when encountering any of this localized dense fog, drive extra slowly, allow for extra space between vehicles and use low beam headlights. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather