CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 14, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 623 AM EDT Fri Apr 14 2023 ...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE FRIDAY... Anomalously warm temperatures and dry conditions will continue today, with temperatures warming into the 80s with minimum RH values dropping to between 20 and 30 percent. While winds will be less breezy than the past few days, persistent dry antecedent conditions and low relative humidity values are the driving factors for elevated fire weather concerns today. _____