CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 7, 2023

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

326 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT FOR

LITCHFIELD AND BERKSHIRE COUNTIES...

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a Red Flag

Warning for low RH and gusty winds, which is in effect from noon

today to 8 PM EDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no

longer in effect.

* Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 001 Northern Litchfield,

Fire Weather Zone 001 Northern Berkshire, Fire Weather Zone

013 Southern Litchfield and Fire Weather Zone 025 Southern

Berkshire.

* Timing...Noon to 8 pm.

* Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 28 percent.

* Temperatures...In the mid 40s.

* Lightning...None.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

