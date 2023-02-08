CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 541 AM EST Wed Feb 8 2023 ...PATCHY BLACK ICE EARLY THIS MORNING... With temperatures near or below freezing in much of the area early this morning, residual moisture will freeze on ground surfaces. This will result in patchy black ice on untreated roads and walkways, creating slippery conditions. Roads that appear wet may actually contain black ice. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution if out and about this morning. While driving, allow for extra distance between vehicles. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather