CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 1, 2023

770 FPUS51 KOKX 020951

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

551 AM EDT Sun Apr 2 2023

CTZ005-021700-

Northern Fairfield-

551 AM EDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

decreasing to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

CTZ009-021700-

Southern Fairfield-

551 AM EDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

CTZ006-021700-

Northern New Haven-

551 AM EDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

CTZ010-021700-

Southern New Haven-

551 AM EDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

CTZ007-021700-

Northern Middlesex-

551 AM EDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

CTZ011-021700-

Southern Middlesex-

551 AM EDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

CTZ008-021700-

Northern New London-

551 AM EDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

CTZ012-021700-

Southern New London-

551 AM EDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

