CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 9, 2023

_____

321 FPUS51 KOKX 100831

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

330 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

CTZ005-101600-

Northern Fairfield-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow with a chance of rain in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ009-101600-

Southern Fairfield-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ006-101600-

Northern New Haven-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the

morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs

around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ010-101600-

Southern New Haven-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ007-101600-

Northern Middlesex-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the

morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs

around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ011-101600-

Southern Middlesex-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Breezy with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ008-101600-

Northern New London-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Breezy with highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ012-101600-

Southern New London-

331 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs around

40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Breezy with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather