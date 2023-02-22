CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 21, 2023

595 FPUS51 KOKX 220934

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

432 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

CTZ005-221700-

Northern Fairfield-

432 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain, sleet

with a chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and sleet in the evening, then rain with a chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

CTZ009-221700-

Southern Fairfield-

432 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain, sleet

with a chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

CTZ006-221700-

Northern New Haven-

432 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain and

snow with sleet likely this afternoon. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, sleet with a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then rain with a chance of freezing rain after midnight.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

CTZ010-221700-

Southern New Haven-

432 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain with a

chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

CTZ007-221700-

Northern Middlesex-

432 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain, snow

and sleet this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

CTZ011-221700-

Southern Middlesex-

432 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with sleet, a

chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

CTZ008-221700-

Northern New London-

432 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain, snow

and sleet likely this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

CTZ012-221700-

Southern New London-

432 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

with a chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

