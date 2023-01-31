CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 30, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

632 AM EST Tue Jan 31 2023

CTZ005-311900-

Northern Fairfield-

632 AM EST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 5 below to

zero. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ009-311900-

Southern Fairfield-

632 AM EST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ006-311900-

Northern New Haven-

632 AM EST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 5 below to

zero. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ010-311900-

Southern New Haven-

632 AM EST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around zero. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 15. Wind chill values

as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ007-311900-

Northern Middlesex-

632 AM EST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ011-311900-

Southern Middlesex-

632 AM EST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around zero. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 15. Wind chill values

as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ008-311900-

Northern New London-

632 AM EST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

morning. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ012-311900-

Southern New London-

632 AM EST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with lows

5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values

as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

