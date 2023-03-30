CT Forecast for Saturday, April 1, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;A shower in the p.m.;51;49;SSW;9;54%;91%;3 Chester;An afternoon shower;49;47;SW;8;54%;92%;3 Danbury;A shower in the p.m.;54;51;SSW;8;53%;92%;3 Groton;An afternoon shower;49;48;SW;9;53%;90%;4 Hartford;A shower in the p.m.;52;47;S;9;50%;95%;3 Meriden;An afternoon shower;51;47;SSW;8;54%;94%;3 New Haven;An afternoon shower;50;49;SSW;9;58%;92%;3 Oxford;An afternoon shower;49;47;SSW;7;57%;93%;3 Willimantic;A shower in the p.m.;50;45;SSW;8;51%;93%;2 Windsor Locks;A shower in the p.m.;52;46;SSE;10;49%;89%;3 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather