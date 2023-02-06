Skip to main content
CT Forecast for Tuesday, February 7, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Colder;39;34;SW;7;59%;61%;3

Chester;Cooler;41;33;SW;7;50%;61%;2

Danbury;Clouds and sun;42;33;SW;8;51%;61%;3

Groton;Colder;39;34;SW;7;53%;65%;3

Hartford;Partly sunny;42;32;SSW;7;50%;63%;3

Meriden;Cooler;41;31;SSW;8;52%;64%;3

New Haven;Colder;40;35;SW;8;59%;64%;3

Oxford;Partly sunny;39;33;SW;8;52%;62%;3

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;41;31;SSW;7;50%;67%;2

Windsor Locks;Clouds and sunshine;42;31;SSW;7;50%;65%;3

