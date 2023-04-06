CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023 _____ 595 FPUS51 KBOX 060801 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023 CTZ002-061600- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ CTZ003-061600- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ CTZ004-061600- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/NWSBoston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather