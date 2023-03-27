CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 26, 2023

_____

162 FPUS51 KBOX 270801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023

CTZ002-271600-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of snow

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ003-271600-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ004-271600-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of snow

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and snow in

the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

