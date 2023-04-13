CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

632 FPUS51 KALY 130749

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 130745

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

345 AM EDT Thu Apr 13 2023

CTZ001-131500-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

345 AM EDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ013-131500-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

345 AM EDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

