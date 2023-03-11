CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 10, 2023

_____

100 FPUS51 KALY 110931

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

CTZ001-111730-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow or a chance of rain this morning, then

isolated rain or snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Light snow or light rain likely in the morning, then rain

or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional heavy snow

accumulation. Brisk. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Brisk, cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-111730-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow or a chance of rain this morning, then

isolated rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Light rain or light snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather