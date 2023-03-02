CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 1, 2023

750 FPUS51 KALY 020940

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

440 AM EST Thu Mar 2 2023

CTZ001-021715-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

440 AM EST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulation. Windy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then rain showers

with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Windy with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

CTZ013-021715-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

440 AM EST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly sunny

this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Snow and rain. Moderate snow accumulation.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy

with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

